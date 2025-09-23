ORRA and Salesforce bring AI personalisation to jewellery retail

The sparkle of diamonds is now being matched by the power of artificial intelligence. Salesforce, has partnered with ORRA Fine Jewellery—one of India’s jewellers with a legacy dating back to 1888—to launch ORRA Connected, a sweeping digital transformation initiative designed to reinvent the jewellery retail experience.

At its core, ORRA Connected brings together Salesforce’s Agentforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Tableau, weaving intelligence into every stage of the customer journey. The program connects 90+ stores with digital platforms, unifying data from more than 30 lakh unique customers. The result is a 360-degree view of every shopper, powering AI-driven recommendations, real-time coaching for sales teams, predictive analytics, and loyalty solutions.

For ORRA, the initiative is more than technology adoption—it is a reinvention of how fine jewellery is experienced. By moving from traditional marketing funnels to a full-funnel flywheel strategy, ORRA has become one of the first brands in its category to align sales, marketing, and service into one continuous loop of engagement. The goal: to ensure that whether a customer steps into a boutique or browses online, the interaction feels curated, personal, and reflective of ORRA’s artistry and heritage.

“At ORRA, innovation lies at the heart of how we reimagine the jewellery-buying journey,” said Dipu Mehta, Managing Director & Founder, ORRA Fine Jewellery. “From the moment a customer walks into our store to their online interactions, ORRA Connected ensures every touchpoint reflects both the artistry of our craft and the precision of data-driven insights. With Salesforce, we are able to personalize recommendations, coach our sales teams through AI, and optimize performance marketing to deepen engagement and drive conversions. This collaboration is not just about operational efficiency, but about creating a truly connected premium experience that strengthens our legacy as diamond experts.”

For Salesforce, the collaboration reflects the growing demand for seamless, data-powered luxury experiences in India’s premium retail sector. “Today’s consumers demand seamless, personalised experiences at every touchpoint, and digital transformation is key to meeting these expectations,” said Aditi Sharma, Regional Vice President – Retail and Consumer Goods Industry, Salesforce India. “‘ORRA Connected’ empowers the company to unify data, embed intelligence into every interaction, and deliver a premium experience that is both personalised and timeless. By combining Agentforce with ORRA’s legacy of fine jewellery craftsmanship, we are setting a new standard for customer engagement in India’s premium retail sector.”

As India’s luxury retail landscape embraces digital acceleration, the ORRA–Salesforce partnership represents a bold statement: that centuries-old craftsmanship and cutting-edge AI can co-exist, not only preserving tradition but also elevating it for a new generation of customers.