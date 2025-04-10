Our AI-driven application delivery and cyber security solutions help businesses strike the right balance between security and user experience: Shibu Paul, Array Networks

In an interaction with CRN India, Shibu Paul, Vice President – International Sales, Array Networks explains how AI-powered tools are transforming cyber security landscape, the proactive measures that businesses need to take to strengthen their defence against cyber attacks, and how the company offers a powerful combination of cyber security and application optimisation solutions designed to protect against advanced threats.

Q. What emerging trends in AI and Machine Learning should companies be aware of, and how can they prepare to integrate these technologies into their security strategies?

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming the field of cyber security, offering advanced tools for detecting threats and predictive analysis. To stay ahead, businesses need to invest in AI-based threat intelligence, which leverages machine learning to examine massive data sets and determine emerging threats.

Another key trend is behavioral analytics, where AI creates a baseline of normal behavior to identify abnormalities that could signal a security breach. For businesses to harness these technologies effectively, they need to first evaluate the existing security infrastructure and figure out where AI can be implemented in enhancing threat detection and response. It is also crucial to invest in cyber security training for security teams to efficiently use these AI tools and ensure effective utilisation for optimal integration.

Q. While investing in threat intelligence, why should enterprises leverage AI-driven tools to monitor and preempt disinformation campaigns and emerging threats?

Businesses have turned to AI-powered tools to track and anticipate disinformation operations and emerging threats, thanks to their ability to process enormous volumes of data in real-time. AI effectively recognises abnormal activity and potential threats by understanding context and recognising disinformation patterns makes responses faster and more efficient, and security teams can remain one step ahead of dynamic threats.

By automating the identification and analysis of such threats, AI-powered tools liberate security teams to work on more strategic activities, improving overall security posture and minimising the likelihood of successful attacks.

Q. In the dynamic landscape of cyber security threats, what proactive measures do businesses prioritise within their organisations to safeguard against emerging risks?

Living in an ever-evolving world of cyber security threats, businesses must stay on top of the game with continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection. Artificial intelligence-based solutions can shift through high-volume of data and identify and counter threats in no time.

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) is another important strategy, enabling firms to identify insider threats and advanced attacks by inspecting user behavioral patterns. Constant security reviews and security policy updates are also essential to keep up with the evolving threats. By adopting these proactive steps, businesses can strengthen their defence against cyber-attacks and minimise potential damage.

Q. With the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, how does Array Networks ensures enterprises are maintaining a balance between security measures and the seamless functioning of digital operations?

Array Networks provides businesses with a powerful combination of cyber security and application optimisation solutions designed to protect against advanced threats and simultaneously accelerate digital operations. As an example, our deep-AI enabled data classification and data leak prevention solution safeguards sensitive information while significantly reducing the burden placed on IT and employees. It prevents malware and ransomware from infiltrating systems and exfiltrating sensitive data, and leverages AI to automate key data protection tasks that are typically manual, time-consuming, and error prone.

This helps today’s businesses secure data within their network and as it moves across systems, providing real-time protection without interrupting operations. Leveraging the power of AI, Array Networks builds on existing customer security models and infrastructure to provide complete protection while optimising the user’s digital experience. Amidst the rising significance of the digital economy, Array’s new AI-driven application delivery and cyber security solutions help businesses strike the right balance between security and user experience.

Q. Why should CISOs focus on resilience and prepare for persistent threats with comprehensive incident response plans and continuous monitoring?

CISOs should focus on resilience, not just by reacting to immediate threats but by being vigilant and proactive to the evolving threat environment, adopting comprehensive incident response plans and keeping a close watch through continuous monitoring. AI tools can erase the burden of human investigators and allow them to respond effectively in real-time.

A proactive approach combined with continuous monitoring will not only add and build robust security measures for an organisation and its environment but prepare them in best possible way to handle any breaches with minimal damage or downtime. When CISOs emphasise the importance of resilience and continuity, businesses are best positioned to develop a strong, long-term security framework that keeps them safe and successful.