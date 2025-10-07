WNS is emerging as a frontrunner in embedding AI into the very fabric of business operations, especially when agentic and generative AI are redefining how organisations operate, innovate, and make decisions.



In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Gautam Singh, Head – Analytics, Data and AI, WNS, elaborates on how they are reimagining BPM through a powerful fusion of domain expertise, advanced analytics, and AI-driven platforms. He discusses how the company’s focus on agentic AI, ethical frameworks, and modular architectures is enabling clients to translate intelligence into actionable outcomes at scale. He also talks about their commitment to responsible AI adoption, their expanding partner ecosystem, and strategies to empower mid-market businesses with enterprise-grade AI and analytics capabilities.



By combining reusable AI components, specialised agents, and data-driven insights, they are setting new benchmarks for the AI-led BPM industry, enabling clients to achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth in an increasingly digital economy.

WNS has long been at the forefront of digital transformation in the BPM space. How are you currently leveraging AI, especially agentic AI or Gen AI, to drive smarter automation and enhance client decision-making processes?

Our every engagement begins with a sharp focus on client objectives and measurable outcomes. We assess data maturity, processes and technology readiness to identify high-impact use cases and chart a phased roadmap for sustained value.

Advertisement

With deep BPM expertise across 10 industries, we deliver domain-specific, productised services that integrate Gen AI, agentic AI and human ingenuity. Designed for scale, these services leverage a microservices-based architecture for rapid deployment, reuse and continuous improvement.

Our approach to agentic AI is pragmatic and outcome-driven. We calibrate the degree of autonomy for each solution, ensuring agents enhance decision-making while orchestrating workflows with reliability and control.

This strategy comes alive through proprietary platforms: a natural language query-to-insight tool for business users, an AI- and Gen AI-powered analytics solution for predictive and prescriptive intelligence, and a voice and chat analytics engine that uncovers value from unstructured data. Together, they help clients convert intelligence into action at speed and scale.

With evolving data privacy norms and frameworks like the AI Bill of Rights emerging globally, how is WNS ensuring ethical AI adoption across its platforms and services?

For us, responsible and ethical AI is central to sustainable transformation. With regulations tightening globally from GDPR and CCPA to the US AI Bill of Rights, which emphasises safety, fairness, privacy and transparency, we work with clients to embed compliance and accountability from the start of every engagement. Our consultative approach ensures privacy by design, where explainability and auditability are foundational, and robust frameworks safeguard sensitive data through anonymisation and secure multi-cloud architectures.

We strengthen this with a proprietary governance framework that sets ethical guardrails, governance processes and transparency standards. This ensures AI platforms for decision intelligence, automation and customer engagement remain high-performing, responsible and compliant with evolving norms.

Crucially, we customise this framework to each client’s industry context and business priorities. By making responsible AI adoption pragmatic, scalable and outcome-driven, we help clients meet regulatory expectations while fostering long-term trust and transformation.

SMBs often face budgetary and technical constraints when adopting enterprise-level solutions. Does WNS have a strategy to serve the mid-market segment, especially in high-demand areas like analytics, finance transformation, or cybersecurity?

We recognise that mid-market organisations face budgetary and technical constraints in adopting enterprise-grade solutions. Our strategy is to deliver modular, productised services built on a microservices-based architecture and powered by reusable AI components. This allows clients access to advanced analytics capabilities, finance transformation and cybersecurity without heavy upfront investments.

We balance efficiency with innovation by designing cost-effective, adaptable and future-ready solutions. Through WNS’ AI Lab, clients can experiment with tailored use cases – such as forecasting demand fluctuations, identifying revenue leakages or enhancing customer segmentation – before scaling them across the enterprise. This accelerates validation, reduces adoption risks and ensures chosen technologies align with evolving priorities.

Additionally, clients gain access to a workforce skilled in AI, Gen AI and automation, enabling rapid deployment and continuous optimisation. By combining modular design, experimentation and specialised expertise, WNS helps mid-market organisations achieve enterprise-grade outcomes with measurable value.

How does your partner ecosystem contribute to WNS’ growth story? Are there any new alliances or innovations you’re co-developing with technology partners to serve clients better?

Our partner ecosystem is central to WNS’ growth, enabling us to co-create solutions that accelerate AI and digital adoption. We work with hyperscalers and solution providers across the technology landscape to deliver integrated, scalable and outcome-driven solutions.

We maintain a technology-agnostic approach, drawing on diverse platforms to give clients maximum flexibility. Flagship solutions such as SKENSE, a cognitive, agentic AI-powered document-processing platform, and MALKOM, an agentic AI-led contract lifecycle management solution, are available on hyperscaler marketplaces to simplify deployment and scale. Kipi.ai , a recent acquisition strengthening our data engineering capabilities – is a Snowflake Elite partner with a large pool of SnowPro-certified professionals to strengthen our data, analytics and AI offerings.

Through these partnerships and innovations, WNS helps clients accelerate speed-to-market, reduce adoption risks and achieve measurable business outcomes from their transformation initiatives.



In a rapidly shifting market landscape, what’s next for WNS in terms of platform innovation, digital services, or industry-specific solutions that can set new benchmarks for the BPM sector?

Organisations today face dynamic business environments and increasingly complex workflows, requiring solutions that are scalable and industry-specific. WNS’ innovation agenda is anchored in domain expertise, enabling us to deliver measurable outcomes and drive operational excellence across sectors.

We are building platforms and productised services powered by reusable and proprietary AI components on a microservices-based architecture. These components enable domain-specific, outcome-orientated solutions, while hyperspecialised AI agents orchestrate complex workflows, co-ordinate tasks across systems and collaborate with humans to enhance decision-making and efficiency.

Our AI Lab drives this agenda by expanding our component library, fostering continuous experimentation, rapid prototyping and industrialisation of new use cases that strengthen our platforms and services.

By combining reusable AI components, specialised agents and robust platform capabilities, we optimise processes, improve decision intelligence and deliver measurable business outcomes. This structured, innovation-driven approach empowers our clients to achieve scalable, industry-specific transformation with tangible results.