OutSystems launches agent workbench to accelerate the agentic AI enterprise

OutSystems has announced the general availability of Agent Workbench, a platform designed to help enterprises build, orchestrate, and scale intelligent AI agents across industries. Introduced at the company’s flagship OutSystems ONE Conference, the launch comes at a time when most organizations are racing to adopt AI agents but continue to face challenges of governance, security, and integration. By unifying data, workflows, and agents on a single platform, OutSystems promises to give enterprises the tools to turn agentic AI into measurable business impact.

Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems, described agentic AI as one of the most powerful forces shaping enterprise transformation today, capable of driving revenue, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. He positioned Agent Workbench as the foundation for organizations to move beyond pilots and experiments to building what he calls the “agentic enterprise,” where intelligent systems and human teams work seamlessly together.

The platform has already shown tangible benefits through an Early Access Program that engaged companies such as Axos Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The Arch Company, TeamWork, and Grihum Housing Finance. Participants reported major efficiency gains by automating time-consuming manual processes and elevating customer and employee experiences. At Axos Bank, teams built AI agents to interpret error logs and automate document mapping, reducing the burden on employees. Thermo Fisher created a customer escalation agent that speeds up support resolution, while The Arch Company digitized its service processes with intelligent routing. TeamWork enhanced client support by combining automated ticket resolution with real-time guidance for complex cases, and Grihum Housing Finance is deploying specialized agents to improve accuracy in loan underwriting.

For enterprises, the promise of Agent Workbench lies in combining speed with trust. The generally available version includes a marketplace for agent templates, deeper integration protocols to connect with enterprise systems, and the flexibility to use a wide range of large language models from AWS, Microsoft, Anthropic, Google, Cohere, Mistral, and IBM, as well as custom or open-source models. This breadth of choice, paired with strong governance and compliance features, ensures that organizations can innovate quickly without compromising control.

OutSystems executives and partners framed the launch as a pivotal moment for businesses striving to operationalize AI at scale. By making agent development accessible within its low-code environment, the company aims to empower organizations to embed intelligence into every process and customer interaction. For early adopters, the results already signal the potential of agentic AI to reshape operations, customer service, and decision-making. As enterprises prepare for a future defined by autonomous systems working alongside people, OutSystems sees Agent Workbench as the platform to build that future with confidence.