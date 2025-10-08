OutSystems Powers India’s first fully paperless mortgage platform for Grihum Housing Finance

OutSystems has announced that Grihum Housing Finance Ltd., a Pune-based housing finance company serving tier-2 and tier-3 towns across India, has launched India’s first fully paperless mortgage platform using the AI-powered low-code platform. The transformation replaced more than 10 disconnected applications with a single, integrated system, enabling faster loan approvals, cost-efficient operations, and expanded financial access to underserved homebuyers.

As one of India’s fastest-growing housing finance companies, Grihum has achieved a five-year compound annual growth rate of 28% and scaled to over 200 branches nationwide. To support this growth, Grihum adopted a core-first methodology for its new technology platform, focusing on foundational processes that drive lending operations dynamically. The platform unifies core lending functions—including loan origination, customer relationship management (CRM), and partner portals—into a streamlined, scalable architecture built with reusable application components. Leveraging OutSystems’ agility, Grihum increased its project scope by 72% within the same budget and timeline, while reducing application complexity by 70%.

Built with reusable modules, a user-first approach, and compliance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, the platform efficiently manages internal users, external partners, and customers. Grihum also adopted OutSystems AI Agent Workbench to automate technical property deviation identification during loan origination. The AI agent analyzes property reports against credit policies, flags anomalies, and recommends the appropriate approving authority, improving compliance and underwriting accuracy.

“Now, our entire organization is paperless,” said Varun Guliani, CIO, Grihum Housing Finance. “OutSystems gave us the tools to overhaul our operations without slowing down our growth. We’ve been able to go fully digital, speed up loan approvals, and serve more customers in smaller towns, all while keeping costs under control. This partnership has been a catalyst in our digital transformation journey.”

With OutSystems, Grihum transitioned to fully digital operations across origination and servicing, including e-signatures and digital disbursements. Streamlined workflows have accelerated customer onboarding by up to 70% and reduced manual errors in property deviation handling by the same margin. As a result, Grihum is positioned for a 40% year-on-year AUM growth trajectory across its network spanning 18 states.

“In just a year, Grihum has gone from juggling over 10 disconnected systems to running a single, fully digital mortgage platform. That kind of transformation is exactly what our platform is built for, helping organizations deliver more for their customers, faster, and without ballooning costs,” said Vivek Ganesh, Regional Vice President, OutSystems India. “We are proud to partner with Grihum Housing Finance in their mission to expand access to credit and housing in underserved communities. Together we are working towards improved customer experience and serving India’s emerging market more efficiently.”

Building on this foundation, Grihum plans to expand the platform to support embedded finance capabilities, including value-added services such as insurance and financial planning—all within a single, low-code-powered ecosystem.