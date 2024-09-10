Over 10 million internet-borne cyber threats were detected on computers in India between April to June 2024: KSN report

Indian computer users have faced over 10 million internet-borne cyberthreats and over 14 million local incidents on their computers during the second quarter of 2024 through April to June. It was revealed in the quarterly data from Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) released by global security company Kaspersky. The report shows that over 19% of computer users in the country were attacked by web-borne threats and the same number of users were vulnerable to local threat incidents.

These statistics are produced by Kaspersky security solutions scans of files on the hard drive at the exact moment they were created or accessed, as well as the results of scanning removable storage media.

According to the KSN report, Kaspersky web security solutions blocked 10,612,449 different Internet-borne cyberthreats during the period April-June 2024. 19.7% of users were attacked by web-borne threats during this period. When it came to local infection in the form of worms and file virus, Kaspersky products detected 14,938,343 local incidents on the user computers. 19.2% of users in India were attacked by local threats between April to June.

In terms of web threats, it was seen that the cyber criminals exploited the vulnerabilities in the browsers and their plugins by corrupting the user systems when they visited infected website. File-less malware continued to be the most dangerous form of web threat this quarter as well. This is because it is tough to detect, as its malicious code uses registry or WMI subscriptions for persistence, leaving no single object for static analysis on the disk. In social engineering, phishing, baiting and pretexting remained a prevalent mode of cyberattack on Indian users.

“Our products continue to detect and prevent web-borne threats on the computers of users in India. Even as the users in India mature in their use of the digital medium and multiple web-enabled devices, the threat landscape also keeps on expanding, leaving them vulnerable to various kinds of cyberattacks and threats. In addition to this, we find that there is now an increasing use of AI by cybercriminals to exploit user vulnerabilities. That is why our products are using ML-based models for Behaviour Detection and Exploit Prevention technology to block malware attacks in real time,” says Jaydeep Singh, General Manager India, Kaspersky.