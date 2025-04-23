OVHcloud announces general availability of its data platform

OVHcloud launches its enterprise grade Data Platform solution. Centred on the importance and value of data, the innovative end-to-end Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform helps organisations maintain a competitive advantage addressing the growing challenges around data such as volume, complexity and the rise of Generative AI.

The OVHcloud Data Platform enables users to collect, store, process, analyse, and visualise data in a trusted cloud environment. Being designed for and with data teams, the platform is a turnkey solution that democratises access to analytics and data science. With a combination of services managed by OVHcloud (such as data streaming, storage, pipeline orchestration, advanced visualisation and exploration tools), organisations can effortlessly focus on the value of their data without worrying about the underlying infrastructure.

Improved operational efficiency in decision making

Answering organisational needs for Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, OVHcloud Data Platform helps to speed up and simplify the data journey in a number of verticals, including highly regulated industries. Examples of use cases include:

For retail & e-commerce , identifying customer groups based on their purchasing habits to tailor marketing campaigns and predict inventory needs.

For the Financial industry , the Data Platform provides the tools to assess portfolio risks, performs fraud detection and help in credit scoring use cases.

For healthcare , the Data Platform can assist use cases in clinical trials by analysing patient data to speed up drug development and strengthen trial effectiveness.

In Media and Entertainment , the Data Platform can support in measuring KPIs from advertising campaigns and performing audience sentiment analysis.

Industry 4.0 : the Data Platform can support use cases including supply chain optimisation, predictive maintenance and quality control.

Utilising AI and open-source standards in a full data journey

Featuring a range of services from data collection through the Lakehouse manager from external sources (including Object Storage, Apache Kafka, ClickHouse, MongoDB, MySQL, Oracle, HTTP/FTP, Google Analytics, Google BigQuery, Snowflake, X, OVHcloud API, etc.) to processing and storage, the Data Platform offers dashboards and insights to be shared via dedicated built-in apps or APIs.

Leveraging 10 years of ForePaaS technology, an OVHcloud acquisition, the OVHcloud Data Platform is perfectly tuned and optimised to operate within the OVHcloud portfolio. It relies on standard ANSI SQL or Python, and a number of open-source modern standards for data: Apache Iceberg, Spark, Pandas, Jupyter notebooks, Trino, SuperSet, Prometheus or Kubernetes.

An end-to-end solution tailored to all data experts

Unlike other data platform solutions, the OVHcloud Data Platform is a fully integrated solution that is easily accessible through a unique interface. It suits not only large and highly regulated organisations but also smaller and mid-size companies so they can benefit from advanced analytics services. Supporting data engineers, analytics engineers, data analysts, data scientists and dataops teams, the OVHcloud Data Platform acts as a complete data stack provided with a single pane of glass UI aimed at facilitating inter-departmental work.

The Data Platform workflow can be further enhanced using OVHcloud’s newly available AI Endpoints solution for multiple use cases like document data extraction, multi-modal transcription, automated data cleansing or anomaly detection. The service can also be used to accelerate the data-to-model lifecycle combined with serverless GPU-powered OVHcloud AI Training and AI Deploy services.

“With the launch of OVHcloud Data Platform, we are providing customers with a complete and integrated solution for their data journey. Businesses can leverage their data to find new insights through AI and analytics projects. We are proud to deliver this important milestone, having implemented customer feedback throughout the Beta phase,” said Alexis Gendronneau, Chief Data Officer, OVHcloud.