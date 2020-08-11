Ozonetel launches AI-Powered WhatsApp solution for Call Centers

Read Article

Ozonetel has launched a first-of-its-kind WhatsApp Solution for call centers. Using this solution, any business can enable an efficient, responsive WhatsApp channel for their customer support. The solution can automate replies, and manage simple queries with a multilingual WhatsApp bot, and smoothly handover complex conversations to live agents. It can potentially transform the customer experience with its approachable, efficient approach.

Additionally, the solution tracks performance on 400+ parameters, giving managers invaluable insights into call center and agent performance as well as efficiency, and training needs. This includes AI-powered text analytics reports for call center supervisors. Its inbuilt AI uses industry-leading tools to understand conversations, therefore, notably boosting efficiency.

Businesses can also opt for Ozonetel’s conversational AI in the form of a WhatsApp Bot to greet customers and solve preliminary queries. They can build a bot within minutes using Ozonetel’s Drag & Drop WhatsApp Bot designer. Ozonetel’s multi-lingual bot uses CRM data to greet customers and respond to their preliminary queries. When presented with complex queries, the bot has the ability to seamlessly hand over the conversation to a human agent.

Ozonetel’s WhatsApp solution can easily integrate with almost any existing CRM solution. For companies that may not have a CRM solution, Ozonetel provides a contact manager to archive conversation details.

Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Innovation Officer, Ozonetel, said, “Over the past 10 years, we have carefully understood various business needs to design and build CloudAgent as a holistic solution. We’ve now consolidated this experience to create a world-class solution for businesses to use WhatsApp as their go-to customer support solution. We’ve ensured that the solution has all the tools needed to efficiently deliver a great customer experience especially the ability to seamlessly transfer from bot to live agent.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com