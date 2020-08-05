Palo Alto Networks introduces comprehensive security orchestration marketplace

Read Article

Palo Alto Networks introduced a marketplace for Cortex XSOAR, its extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security teams by simplifying and harmonizing security operations across their entire enterprise.

The addition of the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enhances customers’ ability to discover, share and make greater use of automation across their organization. The marketplace allows them to tap into an extensive community of industry experts to help solve their toughest security automation challenges with confidence by choosing content packs that have been through rigorous quality and security checks by Palo Alto Networks and rated by our customers.

“Collaboration across the cybersecurity community is critical to defending against advanced attacks. When organizations share best practices, tools, and procedures, everyone benefits,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst and fellow at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “SOAR systems already integrate and automate key processes and technologies, and now the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace can further amplify the value of the SOAR platform community by making it more effective for all.”

“Cortex XSOAR allows our customers to help solve complex security issues and take full advantage of their existing investments in security technology,” said Slavik Markovich, senior vice president of product management, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. “Now, with the new Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, our customers can leverage industry experts and the power of the community to help solve their toughest security use cases.”

