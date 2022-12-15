Palo Alto Networks recognises JAPAC Partners at Ignite 2022

Palo Alto Networks announced the Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) Partner of the Year Awards at the Palo Alto Networks Executive Partner Summit on December 12 in Las Vegas, held a day before Ignite ’22. Ignite ’22 is a three-day event that brings together customers, executives, technologists, security experts, threat researchers, and policy makers. The JAPAC break-out session was a live event, specifically tailored for our JAPAC partners.

Janet Docherty, Director for Commercial sales and Partners JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks,said, “We were delighted to announce the JAPAC Partner of the Year awards at our Ignite ’22 Partner Summit. At Palo Alto Networks, our partners are the core of our business model. We help them rise to the challenge of modern cybersecurity, innovate ahead of threats, and redefine what it means to be secure. This year’s winner demonstrates the breadth of partner excellence across the region, as well as the diversity of organizations we partner with, including systems integrators, distributors, telcos, managed service providers, and specialised security organizations. The uniting factor around the winners is their commitment to our customers and our shared mission of protecting our digital way of life.”

“The pandemic pushed cybersecurity to the top agenda in JAPAC boardrooms. The accelerated digital transformation brought about by the pandemic provided an opportunity for us to help our partners navigate the landscape and leverage the opportunities. Our partners contributed more to our pipeline than ever before and were the source of the vast majority of our new customers. I’d like to thank all of our JAPAC partners for their contribution to these truly remarkable achievements.”

This year’s winners include:

Prisma Cloud Partner of the Year | AWS India| Together, both Palo Alto Networks and AWS teams worked very closely and supported our customers with their cloud transformation journey. The customer centric collaboration produced a win-win situation across the board. Partner of the Year- Next Wave| Net One Systems Co., Ltd | Net One set a new record for revenue in FY22, and demonstrated high growth in the public sector. Westcon International | Distribution Partner of the Year |Ranked number one in JAPAC for distributor revenue as well as being the first distributor to achieve CPPO with AWS in JAPAC. NTT Ltd. (APAC & ANZ) | SI Partner of the Year | NTT continued to adopt the Palo Alto Networks platform and integrate it into their services ecosystem along with a defined Banking & Financial Services Industry point of view that contributed to wins across the Financial Services Industry. Telstra Corporation Limited | SP Partner of the Year |Telstra continues to invest in Palo Alto Networks technology and this partnership is growing from strength to strength particularly in the Service Provider space with Large Enterprise customers. JBCC Corporation | Cortex Partner of the Year |JBCC continued to invest in the partnership, becoming an XMDR Partner and launching their MDR Service on the XDR, and Xpanse platform. SASE Partner of the Year | IIJ Global Solutions Inc| IIJ continues to increase sales, selling more of the Palo Alto Networks platform. This past 12 months has seen a significant increase in our SASE solutions, which include net new customers and providing greater value to our joint customers by building on the customers initial investments. Social Impact Award (the partner whose business has made a significant social impact in FY22)|Nexus Technologies (ASEAN)| Nexus built an AI-based solution for the Child Protection Platform project with PLDT and Smart Communications to provide a digitally connected and safe experience. The customized Next-Generation solutions can scrutinize and block child sexual abuse material (CSAM) related traffic and convert uniform resource locators (URLs) for redirection. Through matching of the blocked URLs against the blocked listing policy, necessary steps are taken to alert PLDT that the user is trying to access CSAM. ASC Partner of the Year Award| IIJ Global Solutions Inc.| Focused consistently on Partner Enabled Premium Support that has provided top class technical support to our joint customers, which led to customer success and additional sales. CPSP Partner of the Year Award | Westcon International | JAPAC’s highest-performing and best-enabled CPSP partner. JAPAC Ecosystem Disruptive Partner of the Year | Eccom Network System | ECCOM created 100+ opportunities and won 30+ engaged opportunities by working closely with AWS China. Innovator Partner of the Year Award | U-Infra| successfully partnered and led Strata’s business to expand its business to Palo Alto Networks products more innovatively than any other partner in Korea.

Describing the Executive Partner Summit, Docherty added: “As well as recognising partner excellence over the previous 12 months, we used the opportunity to identify the big opportunities for our partners over the next 12-24 months. As the pace of digital transformation continues to accelerate, hybrid working becomes the entrenched norm, and the need to automate security operations intensifies, we are seeing more customers adopt our platform approach. This presents a huge partner opportunity to harness our portfolio and build the services ecosystem to help our customers in new ways. Securing our digital future against cyber threats has never been more pressing. Collectively, we have a huge opportunity to do it right.

I wanted to thank all of our channel ecosystem partners for an outstanding year and look forward to the year ahead.”