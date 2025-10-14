Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 identifies stealthy Chinese threat group “Phantom Taurus”

Palo Alto Networks’ threat intelligence team, Unit 42, has uncovered a previously undocumented Chinese cyber-espionage group, now named Phantom Taurus. Active for over two years, the group has targeted governments, embassies, and telecom providers across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Unlike typical cybercriminals, Phantom Taurus focuses on long-term intelligence collection rather than short-term disruption or financial gain. Its operations, aligned with broader geopolitical objectives, prioritize stealing high-value government and critical communications data.

“Unit 42’s discovery of Phantom Taurus underscores why continuous investigation and open intelligence sharing are essential. Understanding how these actors operate strengthens defenses before they strike,” said Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks.

A New Generation of Stealth and Precision

Phantom Taurus differs from traditional espionage groups in its surgical approach. Instead of broad phishing campaigns, it directly queries internal databases, extracting only relevant intelligence such as diplomatic communications and regional policy records.

The group uses a custom-built toolkit, NET-STAR, targeting Microsoft IIS web servers commonly used by governments. Its fileless backdoors operate entirely in memory, allowing attackers to blend into legitimate network traffic and evade detection. In some cases, Phantom Taurus even remotely ran scripts on government database servers to search for sensitive documents referencing countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In essence, the group has developed a method to live quietly within government systems, gather targeted intelligence, and vanish without leaving clear traces.

Why This Matters