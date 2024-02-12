Panache DigiLife bets big on Make in India vision

Embracing the ethos of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Panache DigiLife Limited has carved a niche in the IT technology ecosystem. With a portfolio ranging from Smart Computing Devices to Digital Classrooms and Retail IoT, Panache DigiLife has quickly established itself as a force to reckon with. Aligned with the government’s vision of self-sufficiency, the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has served as a hub for both domestic distribution and international export, fueling the nation’s technological ambitions.

Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 further underscores its commitment to bolstering local production. With increased outlays and a strategic focus on electronics and IT products, Panache exemplifies success in attracting global manufacturers to invest in India, thereby amplifying the country’s manufacturing prowess.

Says Amit Rambhia, Managing Director, Panache DigiLife, “At the heart of Panache’s journey lies its semi-automated manufacturing setup, a testament to its dedication to local assembly and production. This not only aligns with the ethos of self-reliance but also showcases Panache’s agility and responsiveness to market demands. Through strategic partnerships with renowned brands, Panache continues to elevate its expertise, cementing its position as a leader in the global tech landscape.”

Central to Panache’s success is its meticulously designed supply chain, ensuring seamless operations and cost-effective production without compromising on quality. By embracing export promotion and advocating for local brands, Panache not only drives economic growth but also cements its status as a formidable global player.

Guided by an experienced management team, Panache embodies a customer-centric approach, focusing on delivering exceptional products and services. With a Mainboard Listing under its belt, the company’s journey from startup to industry leader showcases adaptability and resilience in a dynamic business environment.

Moreover, Panache’s commitment to skill development and employment generation underscores its dedication to societal advancement. By equipping the local workforce with necessary skills, Panache not only creates job opportunities but also fosters a culture of innovation and excellence.

Panache DigiLife’s participation in the Make in India initiative epitomises a holistic and transformative approach. Through local manufacturing, global partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and customer focus, Panache is paving the way for a self-reliant India while setting new benchmarks for the industry. As the company continues its journey of excellence, it is serving as an inspiration for businesses nationwide, showcasing the immense value of homegrown innovation