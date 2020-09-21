Panasonic launches new range of premium headphones

Read Article

In an endeavor to address the discerning needs of audiophiles with the best audio technology and superior comfort, Panasonic India – a diversified technology company, has launched its latest range of new-age headphones under the Athleisure and the Retro series – HTX90N, HTX20B, NJ310B, TCM130 and TCM55.

The two new sets of headphones under HTX Series feature a Retro modern style combines present influences with vintage inspired design elements. HTX90N is a Bluetooth over ear pair and HTX20B is an in-ear buds; the HTX series continues to provide timeless value through a combination of chic design and latest audio technology. Athleisure series combines an effortless style that is a unique combination of streetwear and sportswear, enabling more comfort and versatility. The slim design and deep tone colors of the NJ310B (Bluetooth in-ear) and TCM130 (Wired in-ear) fit this fashion naturally, making them a perfect choice to complement users’ personal style. Both models come in stylish colors: black, blue, red, green yellow and white. TCM55 is the traditional in-ear headphones that offers powerful bass is a reliable piece for all smartphones.

The new range will be priced from INR 899 to INR 14,999 and will be exclusively available on Amazon starting September 20, 2020.

Speaking about the launch, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE – Panasonic India said “With the rise-in high-definition content, consumers today, seek gears that not only provide an advanced audio experience but also complement their lifestyles. Panasonic’s new range of headphones are a perfect combination of contemporary design and unmatched sound technology, premeditated to appeal consumers’ evolving tastes. The latest range has been designed aesthetically to match your persona and extend comfort while delivering an immersive audio experience. We further aim to amplify our association with Amazon to reach a wider audience seamlessly.”

“Owing to work from home trends, there is a rise in demand for quality headphones that allows you to stay connected virtually. Consumers today, are looking for value added features such as voice assistant activation, lightweight & ergonomic design to ensure wear comfort for long durations, extended battery life and quick charge. Keeping these in mind, our new range of headphones have been designed to accentuate its purpose, whether you’re on a virtual office call or, performing any outdoor activity. They have been researched and fine-tuned over the years to deliver a high-quality audio experience. Extending comfort and value to our users, our new range of AV accessories will be easily accessible to all through our online partner – Amazon.” says Syed Alvi, Head, Lifestyle Business Group, Panasonic India.

