Paras Defence, HPS GmbH partner to build India’s first co-developed satellite reflectors

In a move that strengthens India’s strategic push for self-reliance in high-performance space hardware, Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. has inked an exclusive teaming agreement with Munich-based High Performance Space Structure Systems GmbH (HPS GmbH). The collaboration will focus on co-developing Unfurlable/Deployable Antenna Reflector Subsystems for space applications—a critical technology area where India has so far depended on foreign suppliers.

These next-generation reflectors, compactly folded during launch and expanding automatically once in orbit, are essential for advanced satellite missions. They will be built for applications ranging from high-speed satellite internet and real-time Earth observation to secure military communications and disaster response systems.

Under the agreement:

Paras Defence will serve as the lead interface for Indian customers, leveraging its expertise in optics, RF and microwave technologies, advanced electronics, and mechanical engineering.

HPS GmbH, a global leader in deployable space hardware, will provide design, manufacturing, integration, and testing support from Germany, with a roadmap to help establish similar facilities in India.

“India’s space ambitions are entering a decisive new phase, one that demands ownership of complex, next-generation systems,” said Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence. “By building deployable reflector systems within India, we are addressing a key strategic gap and laying the foundation for scalable space platforms that will power India’s communication, defence, and commercial missions.”

The partnership grants Paras Defence exclusive access to HPS GmbH’s technologies in India, enabling the duo to jointly pursue contracts with ISRO, defence agencies, and private space enterprises. It also leaves room to expand into other advanced space products under future agreements.

The initiative aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, positioning India to become a hub for indigenously co-developed, globally competitive space systems. For the domestic private sector, this marks one of the first significant steps towards mastering deployable reflector technologies—paving the way for greater autonomy in next-generation satellite infrastructure.