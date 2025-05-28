PayU Expands its AI-powered Tech Stack for Merchants; Launches MCP Server for Easy and Quick Payment Workflows

PayU announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, a game-changing tech innovation designed to simplify and streamline payments-related workflows for merchants through AI-powered integrations. Now, PayU merchants can seamlessly connect their preferred AI assistants such as Claude, VS Code, etc., with PayU’s payment systems in minutes, without writing a single line of code.

“The future of payments lies in intelligent automation and seamless integrations with advanced tools including GenAI platforms. With our latest MCP Server, we are taking a leap forward in payments technology, enabling businesses to make their financial operations simple, more efficient, all while ensuring the highest standards of security. This is just the beginning of our AI-powered tech innovations as we progress towards our vision of becoming India’s preferred payment gateway for merchants, businesses, and customers alike,” said Narendra Babu, Chief Technology Officer at PayU.

The PayU MCP Server acts as a communication bridge between merchants’ AI platforms and PayU’s payment gateway. Bypassing the traditional cumbersome processes of filling forms for various financial processes that would take hours, PayU MCP Server’s plug-and-play solution helps merchants automate their financial tasks within seconds by using their AI tools through everyday conversational commands.

When a merchant submits a payment related command to their AI assistant, the MCP Server interprets the request, securely accesses the appropriate PayU APIs, and returns the requested information within seconds. Three key use-cases that PayU MCP Server solves for are:

-Generate payment links within seconds and email the invoice to the customers

-Fetch payment status using invoice IDs

-Check transaction, settlement, or refund status using respective IDs

Looking ahead, PayU is working on expanding the MCP Server’s capabilities, including the ability to create invoices and orders through AI assistants and onboarding customers more efficiently, and much more.

PayU Payments has also recently received the final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.