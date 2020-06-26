PCAIT launched IndiaItChannels.com, B2B & B2C portal for Partners

Read Article

PCAIT has launched its B2B and B2C portal named as Indiaitchannels.com for larger unit of IT, Mobile and Security partners. The initiative is an effort to convert offline IT retailers and dealers to e-tailors. This online portal connects all India IT/Mobile/ Security buyers and sellers. Distributors, sub distributors, resellers, retailers and SI partners would be able to augment their reach with the enhancement in business beyond geographical limitations. The portal has been made available to all India IT cohorts whereas alliance with other IT associations will be formed steadily from different zones.

Alok Gupta, President PCAIT informed about bringing around 25,000 associates incorporating sectors that are IT, mobility and security (CCTV). Saket Kapoor, General Secretary PCAIT has informed that he is in touch with other associations to make this portal available free of cost to their members. He further added that it is a moment to rejoice for every IT channel partner in the country, as PCAIT extends its timely initiative to pan India fraternity. Indubitably, IT retail and allied businesses are suffering at the hands of brutality of the Corona Virus, whereof Customers under the constraints of absence of normal public transport and scare of infection are visiting market places in lesser numbers. Most timely, PCAIT empathetically has paved the digital highway for IT business owners to reach its customers while in the comfort of their homes.

Indiaitchannels.com is a unique idea as it put emphasis on creating e-presence for IT retailers and dealers comparing it with other private e-commerce bodies that are functional. IT partners can create and manage their own product e-catalogue webpage i.e. B2B and B2C page for their customers. The good news is that the portal is available at free of cost for all India IT partners and they can start the registration process at Indiaitchannels.com. Also, one can register their business after downloading the app Indiaitchannels through Google Play Store. The process includes two steps which includes filling the form for business and second is selecting categories, products, services and inventory to create B2C and B2B page. Also no surplus commission or fee is imposed and whatever the earned money is, it will be directly transferred to the registered bank accounts, Mr. Gupta said. Another benefit of this portal is that it allows the partners to propose their latest offerings online and the customers are not required to visit the store or office physically.

This exceptional initiative offer an opportunity to IT channel community to present their business digitally and enhance their business growth effectively. As Covid-19 is at its peak, it will benefit the retailers in initiating the online marketing and display their products online for regular and prospective customers. The portal enables IT associates to connect with one another situated in bigger and smaller market. The thought process behind the portal is to join forces with the partners to execute the services and enact projects at indigenous way.

In a nutshell, it is believed that Indiaitchannels.com not only proves to be a finest solution in the current pandemic situation for the IT channel community but also from the futuristic point of view it is far-reaching. Basically, they will be saved from economic loss that they were facing due to lockdown. The portal will benefit the retailers and dealers to go online and open their e-stores. The portal has achieved an awe-inspiring response from all the partners and members. The way it has been welcomed is anticipated to achieve enormous success and make a massive difference in the IT trading industry.

