Pearl Academy inks MoU with Tech Mahindra to establish a CoE in Bengaluru

Pearl Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra. As part of the MoU, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be set up at Pearl Academy’s Bengaluru campus to spearhead Research & Development (R&D) in next-gen technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Robotics, Metaverse, among others.

Together, Pearl Academy and Tech Mahindra aim to foster innovation and explore the expanding role of these technologies in creative education. In addition, Pearl Academy students will have the opportunity to work on intellectual properties (IPs) created within Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab, the company’s research and development division. They will also have access to projects, internships, and employment opportunities.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are excited about our collaboration with Pearl Academy to lead innovation in creative education. We will integrate AI and advanced technologies into their curriculum and foster a tech-forward learning environment. This collaboration reflects our commitment to shaping future leaders and propelling the next wave of technological progress.”

Recognising the importance of foundational technology in shaping the future of education, this collaboration aims to effectively integrate and establish AI applications within the creative education ecosystem.

Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy, said, “This collaboration with Tech Mahindra is a significant step towards enriching our curriculum with the latest technological advancements. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) will not only enhance our students’ learning experience, but also prepare them to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving job market.”

This collaboration reinforces Pearl Academy’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies into its curriculum, providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the digital age.