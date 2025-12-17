Pega introduces agentic AI-driven CLM to cut KYC costs and onboarding time

Pegasystems announced new advanced agentic AI features in the latest version of Pega Client Lifecycle Management, the market-leading compliance solution that helps financial institutions speed client onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

This launch delivers the industry’s most complete agentic AI platform for client lifecycle management (CLM) by automating onboarding, document processing, screening, and risk assessment across global jurisdictions. Now enhanced with predictable and reliable intelligent agents, Pega CLM accelerates due diligence while improving accuracy to deliver better regulatory adherence at scale.

Onboarding and compliance processes remain costly and error-prone. McKinsey reports banks dedicate up to 15% of full-time staff to KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) alone, while Mordor Intelligence projects global spending on compliance to exceed $14 billion by 2030. Yet most systems today fail to deliver the speed, accuracy, and agility needed to keep pace with evolving regulations and customer demands.

Available today, the latest Pega CLM edition solves these challenges with comprehensive and accurate agentic automation capabilities fully integrated across the entire solution. It combines GenAI-powered document processing, agentic screening, and outreach with real-time entity verification to help streamline one of the biggest cost centres for financial institutions. This enables them to slash onboarding times, reduce operational costs, and deliver frictionless experiences with one of the industry’s proven and most widely used CLM and KYC solution.

Pega CLM transforms compliance operations with enhanced benefits including:

Dramatic reduction in cycle times : Automated document validation, intelligent screening, and self-service onboarding dramatically cut onboarding and due diligence time and manual effort.

Improved accuracy and reduced risk : AI-enabled screening, GenAI-powered document processing, and real-time verification minimise costly errors and compliance gaps.

Empowers users with instant, actionable guidance: Predictable AI agents provide analysts with instant, context-aware regulatory guidance supporting confident decision-making and reducing uncertainty.

Enhanced customer and employee experiences: Accelerated CLM results in more satisfied customers, while Intuitive self-service workflows streamline onboarding and free staff for higher-value tasks.

Comprehensive, real-time insights: GenAI-powered summaries, expanded ongoing monitoring capabilities, and integrated data sources deliver instant visibility into compliance status, and case progress.

Key new product capabilities

Coaching agents : Pega Coach integration makes all analysts more effective with instant, context-aware guidance that helps them optimally complete the task at hand.

Knowledge agents: Pega Knowledge Buddy integration offers curated, organisation-specific data and definitions for analysts.

Agentic screening and RFI automation: Conducts intelligent screening across multiple sources simultaneously and auto-generates accurate Requests for Information (RFIs) and emails to corroborate data.

GenAI-powered document processing: Validates and extracts data from complex compliance documents in seconds.

Self-Service Hub: Empowers customers to complete onboarding independently with intuitive guided workflows.

Real-time Moody’s entity verification: Delivers global coverage with synchronised updates across all inflight cases.

GenAI-powered insights and summaries : Provide instant customer risk overviews and compliance status for proactive management.

Pega CLM leverages Pega’s differentiated agentic AI foundation to help ensure compliance workflows are not only automated but also accurate, predictable, and intelligently orchestrated — providing governed, context-aware guidance at every step. Pega Predictable AI Agents deliver transparency and trust by applying the right type of AI at the right time while optimising collaboration between human analysts and AI agents for maximum efficiency. These agentic capabilities make Pega CLM uniquely capable of transforming compliance from a reactive cost centre into a proactive, strategic advantage.

“Compliance has long been a costly bottleneck for financial institutions, and the fundamental issues driving it are only growing more complex,” said Marc Andrews, global managing director, industry markets, Pega. “With these latest advancements in Pega CLM, financial firms are turning compliance into a strategic advantage by leveraging our advanced agentic AI to automate the entire client lifecycle, improve accuracy, and deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences.”