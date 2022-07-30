Pega named a leader in Core CRM Solutions: Forrester Research

Pegasystems Inc. announced Forrester Research has named Pega a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Core CRM Solutions, Q3 2022 report. Pega received the top score in the current offering category as well as the highest score possible in 16 of 35 criteria.

In its report, Forrester evaluated the 11 most significant CRM providers. Among the criteria, Pega received the highest possible score in CRM user productivity, CRM user assistance, CRM user guidance, next best action, digital sales, customer success, customer service agent, customer service operations, actionable insights, customer profile, omnichannel engagement, conversational intelligence, process management, certifications, developer tooling and extensibility, and execution roadmap.

“Pegasystems offers exceptional automation and process management within its CRM,” the report states. “Pegasystems’ vision is one of an ‘autonomous’ CRM where automation offloads repetitive work and AI assists users, increasing their efficiency and the delivered customer experience. The CRM combines workflow automation, real-time decisioning, and a low-code platform with the goal of achieving this vision. Pegasystems uses real-time customer context and journey data to anticipate their needs and proactively – even preemptively – engage; for example, understanding a customer’s intent, guiding users through adaptive workflows, proposing an offer that is most likely to be accepted, and adjusting follow-on steps based on customer feedback. CRM users seamlessly transition interactions from human-assisted to self-service with the aid of chatbots and RPA. The CRM has a complete customer profile that is updated in real time and has consistent business and developer tooling and broad industry compliance.”

The Forrester report evaluated Pega’s CRM solutions built on Pega Platform, including Pega Customer Decision Hub, Pega Customer Service™, and Pega Sales Automation™. Together, our powerful solutions help automate work and increase efficiency on the back end, while enabling users to make better decisions in real time, achieve faster resolution, and optimize every customer interaction on the front end.

This report is the latest in recent analyst firm recognitions of Pega’s low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation. Recognitions include being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022, The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 report, and in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center report.