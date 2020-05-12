Pega to hold global hackathon to accelerate innovation and digital transformation

Read Article

Developers of all skill levels invited to participate and innovate with Pega low-code software

Pegasystems has announced Pega Community Hackathon 2020 – Pega’s first global hackathon open to the entire Pega developer community. Pega invites developers of all skill levels to create new solutions with the potential to rapidly help organizations improve customer and employee experiences both during the COVID-19 pandemic and longer-term.

While the COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation initiatives, organizations also want solutions that help them achieve long-term success. Starting today, the six-week Pega Community Hackathon 2020 will focus contestants on building solutions in three key areas that can most help organizations respond to the immediate crisis as well as help address future needs:

Bridging the gap between distributed people and systems

Accelerating assistance and service to those in need

Adapting quickly to new challenges and circumstances

Open to novice and expert developers alike, contestants can submit an application, component, integration, or other solution built using the low-code, model-driven Pega PlatformTM to qualify for one of five awards: Best in Show, Runner Up, Community Choice award, and two COVID-19 specific awards: the iNnovation award and the iNspiration award. Judges will evaluate submissions based on such criteria as the level of innovation, real-world impact, and execution. Winners will be awarded cash prizes with Best in Show also winning free passes to PegaWorld iNspire 2021.

The Pega Community Hackathon begins today and runs through June 22, 2020. Winners will be announced on July 6, 2020 and recognized on pega.com and Pega Community. To learn more and register for the Hackathon, please visit: community.pega.com/hackathon.

“As organizations navigate current challenges in an unpredictable world, they need innovative solutions that help them adapt quickly, as well achieve their long-term goals. Pega’s developer community is an incredible resource to help bring these types of solutions to the market,” said Stephanie Louis, senior director, community and developer programs, Pegasystems. “We designed this Hackathon to encourage more innovation within the Pega community to help organizations overcome current and future challenges, as well as empower all developers to contribute and participate, no matter their skill level.”

