Pega appoints two new leaders to its alliances leadership team

Pegasystems Inc has announced two new leaders to its alliances leadership team, Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, and Daniel Österberg-Holm, vice president, alliances, channels, and specialist sales, EMEA.

Cazenave joins Pega from IBM where she was vice president, NA business partner ecosystem. Her passion for building strong teams, developing talented people, and growing high potential business partners has made her a well-respected figure globally within the industry for more than 20 years. Cazenave has held executive leadership roles in sales, cybersecurity, digital, marketing, go-to-market development, and service centers. She will help accelerate Pega’s engagement partners and drive even more focus to leveraging Pega’s ecosystem as a strategic asset.

Österberg-Holm was most recently at ServiceNow, where he served as area vice president for EMEA alliances and channels, and area vice president of EMEA specialist sales. He has more than 25 years of experience in EMEA sales and partner leadership roles at leading technology providers including EMC and Avaya. Österberg-Holm will be responsible for continuing to build out Pega’s partner ecosystem and grow its customer engagement business across Europe.

The appointments signal Pega’s continued commitment to building a vibrant ecosystem of partners, developers, and solutions to help drive growth and revenue, and deliver additional value and an improved experience for clients. Today, Pega’s ecosystem includes more than 200 consultancy, IT, and advisory firms that provide differentiated solutions and expertise to help deliver exceptional business outcomes for joint clients.

“In recent years, Pega has done a great job growing our ecosystem through our sales impact, delivery excellence, and engagement programs with partners and developers,” said Jeff Taylor, senior vice president, business strategy and go-to-market operations, Pegasystems. “Carola and Daniel both have proven track records in upskilling and growing enterprise tech ecosystems, and I’m confident in their abilities to help scale our existing offerings and accelerate our ecosystem growth.”

“Daniel and Carola bring Pega a new level of experience, expertise, and knowledge, along with a proven track record of success,” said Douglas Kra, senior vice president, global client success, Pegasystems. “I’m looking forward to seeing how both will help drive our global ecosystem to the next phase of success.”

