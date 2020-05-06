Pegasystems launches new Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition

Read Article

New fast-deploying SaaS solution centralizes messaging channels to help agents better handle increasing volumes of customer service inquiries

Pegasystems has announced the launch of Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition – a new SaaS-based application that helps customer service teams respond faster and more efficiently to customer inquiries flooding in across disparate messaging channels. Deployable within days, this new solution provides a single dashboard where agents can more easily juggle requests between chat, messaging applications, social media, and SMS to deliver world-class customer service.

With the pandemic causing a surge of new service requests, many businesses are accelerating their transition to more convenient and efficient digital messaging channels and away from more expensive and time-consuming phone calls. But this transition can come with a tradeoff: with dozens of messaging platforms available, agents can’t be expected to bounce between them without seeing a drop in service quality. These messaging options present even more problems on the backend, where the channels must connect with back-office processes to avoid disappointing customers with slow and inaccurate fulfillment.

Pega makes this transition easier with Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition, which streamlines how agents support their customers across most messaging channels – including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Twitter, SMS, and web chat. The solution provides a single interface that unifies all channels for agents on the front end and orchestrates all workflows on the back end to help ensure quick and efficient delivery on customer requests. Underpinned by Pega’s industry-leading case management, this new cloud-based offering delivers a differentiated experience for agents and customers by:

Streamlining messaging interfaces and licenses: With Pega’s unified messaging capabilities, there is no need for agents to alt-tab between multiple messaging apps. Pega’s single user-friendly interface makes it easier to pivot between messaging services and manage concurrent conversations. Pega also provides a single license for all channels so clients don’t have to buy separate licenses for each chat, social, SMS, and messaging platform they use.

Driving chat requests straight through to fulfillment: Pega connects messaging channels with its market-leading case management capabilities to help ensure these requests are quickly worked to final resolution. Agents can seamlessly turn messages into cases so no requests are lost. The solution comes with two out-of-the-box case types ready for immediate deployment, and clients can customize them or add additional ones as needed.

Offering customers their channel of choice: The solution’s Multi-Channel Chat Widget allows customers to pick their channel of choice from a menu of options on a brand’s web or mobile chat function. The channel choices can be optimized based on the customer’s device and location.

Empowering customers to switch channels at any time: Nothing frustrates clients more than restarting service conversations from scratch. Customers can now seamlessly switch from webchat to a mobile channel like SMS and pick up the conversation exactly where they left off with the same agent. Even if a new agent needs to pick up the case or takes over from a bot, that agent has full visibility into the conversation history to continue the work.

Accelerating time to value: The solution can be deployed in under seven days with no coding required. Clients can quickly add additional messaging channels and new case types for changing requirements.

The new Pega Customer Service Unified Messaging Edition is available today as a standalone messaging solution for any business. Note that the Multi-Channel Chat Widget and channel switching capabilities will be added by the end of June.

Pega’s unified messaging capabilities are also available within the company’s flagship Pega Customer Service™ Digital Customer Engagement Edition. This full-featured version of Pega Customer Service™ also lets agents take advantage of Pega’s most extensive pre-built case management capabilities, AI-powered next-best-action recommendations, and more advanced customer engagement and intelligent automation functions.

