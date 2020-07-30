Pelco appoints Supertron as Strategic India and SAARC Distributor

Read Article

Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd, a premium IT distributer in India taking the lead among others to make it an organized and mature ecosystem and moving for strategic collaboration & technology value added distribution space. Supertron formed a value-added distribution (VAD) venture in July 2019 and has announced a Distribution agreement with Pelco Inc. for the India & SARRC regions. Adopting a consultative approach, focused on developing future-ready technology solutions drawing upon its knowledge and portfolio of audio, video, voice, data, networking and application protection and management offerings. Supertron VAD will stand synonymous to its brand building strategy and will help in making an informed decision in solution positioning through its holistic eco-system approach & robust GTM strategy.

Pelco is a global player in the design, development, and manufacture of video security technologies, including video surveillance cameras, video management and recording systems, security software, and aligned services. At Pelco, it is our mission to make the world a safer place through the delivery of distinctive video solutions.

Supertron VAD has a dedicated sales team & solutions consultant with deep knowledge of products, services, and markets, are always thriving for growth, and strongly believe in long-term strategic partnership as an extended arm with OEM. Supertron – VAD team leverages its vast capabilities of account management, partner management, presales, training, structuring large bidding deal for partners and geographic reach.

Debraj Dam, Chief of Supertron VAD “We are extremely excited to be able to make Pelco’s surveillance solutions available to our System Integrator. Our integrators are continuously looking for cyber safe Security surveillance solutions to offer their customers and with Pelco’s comprehensive range of products, we will be able to empower them to better their customer’s experience.” “Pelco’s quality and driving innovation is fundamentally reshaping how we think about surveillance and security and we’re excited to offer the Indian and SAARC System integrator and EPC community to access all of its groundbreaking solutions. In past 45 days, jointly we have supported more then 600+ partners under our Upskill training initiative during Lockdown period. Most of our SI partners are excited to work closely with us for future-ready technology innovative solutions like Pelco in surveillance.”

Speaking on this partnership Mr. V.K. Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director comments “Focus on system sales and serving the system integrators in the mid and high end markets aligns extremely well with Pelco’s value proposition, making our partnership a great fit! We are confident Pelco’s end-to-end surveillance product portfolio will provide Supertron VAD a best in class IP video solution for its partners and customers. We always believe in bridging between technology and end user through our SI partners and thrilled to be working with Pelco on this exciting opportunity”.

Saranbir Baweja, Country Manager, India Pelco, “We are extremely thrilled to be partnering with Supertron. With this partnership, we will leverage Supertron’s extensive presence, robust partner network and their end-to-end consultative approach to fuel the next level growth for Pelco in India. Together, we look forward to further strengthen our reach in unexplored territories of India.”

