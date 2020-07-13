Persistent achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

Read Article

Persistent Systems has achieved AWS DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes Persistent’s experience helping organizations implement continuous integration and delivery practices and helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

In addition to the AWS DevOps Competency, Persistent has also previously achieved the AWS Data and Analytics Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS IoT Competency designations.

AWS enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify consulting and technology APN Partners with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution areas.

Organizations are embracing DevOps-centric delivery models to increase collaboration between development and operations. Enterprises need to work with companies that can provide enhanced DevOps capabilities and services for continuous software delivery that enables them to seize market opportunities and reduce time-to-customer feedback.

Persistent has extensive experience in a wide range of IT implementation and development solutions with AWS. Persistent has a proven track record of composing the digital mosaic of cloud-based platforms and applications with the required know-how around integration and user interfaces. The company is focused on enabling organizations to be software-driven, primarily in the healthcare, banking/financial services, and manufacturing sectors.

Chris O’Connor, CEO of Persistent Systems, “Working with AWS helps us deliver many of the cutting edge, cloud-based solutions our clients need. Our DevOps approach gives us incredible agility and is a critical part of building the digital mosaic. We bring just the right combination and integration of cloud-based services that get clients to value fast. By adding the AWS DevOps Competency to the other AWS Competency designations we have achieved to date, we continue to value the breadth of services and innovation that AWS provides.”

