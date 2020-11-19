Persistent achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

Read Article

Persistent Systems has achieved AWS Financial Services Competency status. This adds to Persistent’s recent achievement of the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, and AWS IoT Competency designations as well as being an AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner.

Persistent has been selected by Monument, a new UK digital-first bank for the mass affluent, to help bring to life its design for a bespoke, digital banking platform for lending and deposit services. Monument’s approach is to bring together a unique configuration of enhanced solutions including Mambu, AWS and Salesforce.

Sudip Dasgupta, CTO at Monument Bank said, “We selected Persistent to help us build our platform for a number of reasons, including their deep experience and expertise in the digital banking space and with the core component technologies we have chosen, and also because our strategy aligns closely with Persistent’s own thinking on Digital Mosaic. We took great comfort in finding that alignment, and as a result, our relationship is proving to be a great fit”.

Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency validates Persistent as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated specific industry expertise, technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

Bipin Sahni, Chief Strategy Officer at Persistent said,“Achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status is an important reflection of our work building advanced digital banking solutions. Our Digital Mosaic™ of composable elements on AWS has allowed us to work with established financial institutions looking to build on legacy systems to fintech startups building a banking offering from scratch. This in turn led to the creation of the Persistent Digital Banking and Credit Union Solution™.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]