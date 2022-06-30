Persistent among top companies in institutional investor’s 2022 Asia Executive Team Awards

Persistent Systems has been acknowledged as an ‘Honored Company’, one of the seven such companies across Asia (ex-Japan) by highly regarded sell-side analysts in the ‘2022 Asia Executive Team – Small and Mid-Cap’ rankings (ex-Japan) for the Technology IT Services and Software industry. The Company received this recognition owing to more than one published position in the rankings that includes, first rank in the Investor Relations (IR) Team category and third rank for its Investor Relations Program. Additionally, Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Persistent ranked second among CEOs and Saurabh Dwivedi, Head – Investor Relations of Persistent ranked first in the IR Professional category.

Institutional Investor Magazine, a leading international publication for the investment community surveyed over 4,800 investment professionals to determine the winners of Institutional Investor’s 2022 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team.

These ratings are an endorsement of Persistent’s IR program from sell-side analysts based on several factors including roadshows/conferences/meetings, IR Team authority and credibility, accessibility of senior executives, responsiveness, earnings calls, business and market knowledge, timeliness of disclosure and consistency & granularity of disclosure.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

“Advancing our stakeholder engagement and communication with our shareholders and the investor community has been a priority for Persistent, right alongside our focus on clients, employees, partners, and communities. Our strong performance across various categories is a testament to our robust IR practices that we continually work to improve on and enhance. We would like to thank Institutional Investor and the IR community for their confidence in us to not only deliver industry-leading performance, but to also drive consistent and quality engagement with them.”

Sunil Sapre, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

“I would like to thank the investor community who participated in this process and chose to vote for the Persistent team, which has worked hard to transform the Company’s investor relations for the past two years. This recognition is a confirmation of our strong IR personnel and framework, and we will continue to strive to achieve the highest standards of governance in our approach. As always, we look forward to engaging with the analyst community, credibly communicating Persistent’s goals and performance as we evolve our business strategy and operations.”