Persistent launches experience transformation studio to accelerate AI-powered innovation

Persistent Systems has launched its state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune, India.

The XT Studio is designed as a collaborative space where enterprises can co-create AI-powered, human-centered digital experiences. By integrating business strategy, UX consulting, and product engineering, the Studio enables organizations to translate ideas into intelligent, engaging solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

Built for immersive collaboration, the XT Studio helps enterprises address key challenges such as fragmented development, delayed user experience integration, and poor ROI. Its design-led environment empowers teams to design with AI and for AI, embedding human insight at every stage of innovation.

The Studio features flexible zones, including:

Design Thinking and Workshop Areas for innovation sprints and solution design

UX Collaboration Spaces for co-creation and rapid prototyping

Immersive Experience Showcases highlighting industry-specific applications and business impact

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems, said:

“Enterprises today compete on experiences as much as on products, and AI is the enabler that makes this possible at scale. The XT Studio brings to life our AI-first strategy, giving clients a space to explore new ideas, challenge conventions, and rapidly shape impactful solutions.”

Persistent plans to expand the XT Studio network to key regions across India, the U.S., Europe, and APAC, fostering global collaboration in the future of experience-led innovation.