Persistent named as challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Persistent Systems announces its recognition as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. We believe this recognition underscores Persistent’s unparalleled expertise in harnessing the power of cloud technologies and its commitment to reshaping industries in a cloud-first world. The evaluation was based on Persistent’s Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Renowned in the industry for its cloud consulting services, cloud native application development, application/data migration and modernisation solutions, cybersecurity, and automation expertise, Persistent enables businesses to traverse multi-cloud and multi-dimensional transformation journeys seamlessly. Persistent’s globally distributed 12,000+ cloud experts and rich portfolio of industry-specific IP and accelerators ensure that clients can co-create cutting-edge solutions that address their most pressing challenges.

Persistent’s cloud prowess is enriched through its strategic partnerships with hyperscaler cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud. As a trusted AWS Premiere Partner, Microsoft ITes360 partner and Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Tier 1 and Gold Competency partner, and Google Cloud Partner with five Specialisations and 50 Expertise Designations, Persistent holds a rich portfolio of multi-cloud capabilities. Persistent has been strategically investing in bolstering its cloud expertise through capability-led acquisitions and has set up dedicated business units aligned to the hyperscalers.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

“Cloud is the bedrock that is critical to unlock digital business outcomes for enterprises. We are thrilled with this recognition by Gartner as we believe it clearly underscores our Digital Engineering prowess and reinforces our commitment to future-proof clients through rapid scale enterprise modernisation. From our perspective, we view this recognition as validation of our close collaboration with clients on their cloud strategies, unique solutions created with our hyperscaler partners, and tailored vertical-specific offerings for BFSI, Healthcare, and ISV clients that are unmatched in the industry.”

Nitha Puthran, Senior Vice President – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Persistent:

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Robust cloud infrastructure has never been more critical in the ‘Cloud-First, AI-First’ world that enterprises inhabit. This is particularly true today as we work with clients to implement cloud-powered Generative AI solutions. We believe our positioning in the Challengers Quadrant demonstrates that our differentiated Digital Engineering capabilities, innovative IP, and a practitioner-led model allow us to accelerate cloud value for our clients.”

Persistent is the most reviewed Public Cloud IT Transformation Services vendor on Gartner Peer Insights with 81 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5, as of August 22nd, 20231.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Persistent’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Craig Lowery, Tobi Bet, Allan Wilkins, Karl Rosander, Tom Sieber,16th August 2023.