Persistent Systems reports strong growth

Persistent Systems has announced the company’s audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors.

The board of directors at its meeting held on April 29, 2021, recommended a final dividend of INR 6.00 per share on the face value of INR 10.00 each. In January 2021, the board declared an interim dividend of INR 14.00 per share making a total dividend of INR 20.00 per share.

Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems said,“This year was tough. We sincerely pray for everyone’s well-being. The pandemic brought on the rapid shift to remote work, and I want to recognise the resilience shown by our employees. They ensured continuous, high-quality service delivery, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to our customers. Thank you to our customers and partners for their continued support.”

Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Persistent Systems said, “We are happy to conclude FY21 on a high note, with double digit growth in both our revenue and EPS. Our performance demonstrates the alignment between Persistent’s core strengths in digital engineering and our clients’ needs as they accelerate to the next wave of transformation. The Persistent Foundation continues to contribute towards Covid-19 relief efforts globally and we continue to support our employees during these challenging times.”

