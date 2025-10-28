Petonic AI unveils SolvAI to accelerate enterprise innovation by 200%

Petonic AI has unveiled SolvAI, an advanced AI-based innovation management platform at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco. Designed to redefine how organizations ideate, evaluate, and execute innovation, SolvAI promises to accelerate decision cycles by 200%, cut execution costs by up to 90%, and improve idea-to-execution success rates by 80%.

By integrating artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision automation, SolvAI streamlines the entire innovation lifecycle — from ideation through evaluation to execution. The platform offers 99.5% decision accuracy, enabling organizations to make faster, data-driven choices while reducing dependency on human intuition.

“Innovation has long been treated as an art — unpredictable and intuition-driven. SolvAI transforms it into an engineered process built on precision, transparency, and scale,” said Yuvraj Bhardwaj, CEO of Petonic AI. “We’re moving toward a world where AI enables every employee, not just executives, to participate in innovation — resulting in faster time-to-market, lower costs, and a culture of continuous transformation.”

Democratizing Innovation

Unlike conventional innovation systems confined to leadership, SolvAI democratizes access — allowing employees at all levels to contribute ideas. Its AI-assisted evaluation engine ranks and models the potential impact of each idea, ensuring investment in initiatives that truly drive business value.

The platform directly addresses inefficiencies in the global US $970 billion innovation management market, where up to 60% of corporate innovation projects fail due to manual processes and fragmented frameworks. Through predictive modeling and real-time analytics, SolvAI helps enterprises achieve 80% higher project success rates and over 300% growth in validated ideas.

From Berkeley to Global Scale

Co-founder and COO Yashraj Bhardwaj shared that SolvAI was inspired by the open-innovation culture at UC Berkeley’s Open Innovation Labs.

“We wanted to scale the Berkeley model of open, boundaryless collaboration for every enterprise,” he said. “By combining academic principles of co-creation with advanced AI-driven decision engines, we built a platform that makes innovation measurable, scalable, and intelligent.”

The Road Ahead

Petonic AI plans to expand its AI-powered innovation platforms across sectors such as finance, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and technology, targeting markets in the U.S., U.K., India, and Southeast Asia. The company’s mission is to transform innovation and consulting into a data-led, algorithmically guided discipline, enabling businesses worldwide to innovate with confidence and speed.