Phixman strengthens its repair centers footprint in Hubli

Phixman Technologies, a one stop solution for all needs related to the repair of smartphones and laptops, has opened its store in Hubli, Karnataka and plans to open many more stores in this year. The New- Delhi based startup that was founded in 2013, is a on a spree another of geographical expansion. The company aims to solve the problems in the repair industry with a focus on customer experience. It uses the latest technology available in the world wide market which helps them to reduce the repairing cost and required time for the service, too.

The idea behind the inception of the company was to provide an easy, effective and accessible solution for all problems related to smartphone and gadget repair in line with its motto of our company is You break, we collect, we Phix. It covers devices from all the brands at reasonable rates and the best quality. Phixman is a self- funded company and with a team strength of 80 people. Phixman has now launched new technology which has introduced doorstep mobile repair service in PAN India for the first time in India in which the servicemen of Phixman comes to your home and the phone will be repaired their and then and is still maintaining their USP of giving a repair to all the gadgets and mobiles within 24 hours.

Commenting on this development, Shaad Rehman, Founder and CEO, Phixman Technologies said, “We have opened our first store in Hubli in collaboration with our franchise partner, Kartik Nagendra Jituri. It is a big market with a population of over 9.44 lakh people with over 70% of people using gadgets on regular basis moreover we have state of the world technician training facility at Karnataka for all South India. Thus, based on various evaluations to understand the problem and the needs of the customer base, we decided to choose this market. This store launch in Hubli is the solution for all gadget repairing issues locally and our team is very positive for future business opportunities in the region. The endeavour is to meet the repair needs of the people in Karnataka at their convenience. We understand the importance of customer experience and thus we provide our executive at a call at the customer’s doorstep and ensure that the repair is completed within 24 hours.”

Phixman has extensive expansion plans and intends to launch 500 stores PAN India and internationally too. Taking this further, Phixman has recently opened stores in Jammu, Siliguri, Gandhinagar, Madurai, Sikkim & Hyderabad. To penetrate further, the company is looking to raise funding in the near future.