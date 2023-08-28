PingSafe Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

PingSafe, the CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) powered by attackers’ intelligence, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program can help AWS Partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organization. As an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, PingSafe gains access to co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling can provide better customer outcomes and assure mutual commitment from AWS and AWS Partners.

Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will strengthen PingSafe’s market presence and enable seamless integration and deployment of its cloud security solutions. Customers can also leverage AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software licenses, to seamlessly discover and buy PingSafe’s solutions to secure their critical assets further. “As the cloud is becoming necessary for most businesses, Pingsafe joining the AWS ISV Accelerate program can enable businesses to adopt the cloud at scale while raising their security posture simultaneously. This creates a win-win proposition for PingSafe, AWS, and customers across the globe,” said Anand Prakash, Founder and CEO, PingSafe.

“With the wide-scale adoption of cloud computing, we needed a solution to help us secure our cloud environment proactively. PingSafe, with its dynamic correlation across cloud assets, made it easy for us to solve our security challenges at scale, like cloud misconfigurations and regulatory compliance,” said Ratan Jyoti, CISO at Ujjivan Bank.

AWS offers a broad range of support to startups at every stage of their lifecycle. Go-to-market programs enable startups to accelerate their journey to success, by leveraging AWS’s global reach for amplified market presence and better customer outcomes. Startups can also scale their co-sell journey with AWS by listing their solutions on the AWS Marketplace.

Kumara Raghavan, Head, of Startups at AWS India said, “At AWS, we are dedicated to empowering startups to build a strong technology foundation and thrive in the fast-paced digital landscape. Aligned with our customer-obsessed leadership principle, the AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides AWS Partners with co-sell support and opportunities to build, grow and scale faster. We are delighted to on-board Pingsafe and look forward to continued collaboration to help them deliver cloud security offerings to businesses globally.”

PingSafe’s cloud security platform offers comprehensive protection for organizations’ entire cloud infrastructure, enabling them to identify, prioritize, and remediate potential vulnerabilities efficiently. With PingSafe’s offensive security approach and AWS as the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, customers can further improve their ability to meet core security and compliance requirements, such as data locality, protection, and confidentiality.

PingSafe’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a milestone that reinforces its commitment to delivering best-in-class cloud security solutions to customers. By working with AWS, PingSafe can give organizations the confidence and assurance they need to securely run their business with the most flexible and secure cloud computing environment available today.