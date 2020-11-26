Pinterest testing online events with dedicated Zoom classes

Read Article

Photo sharing social media platform Pinterest is testing online events for dedicated classes via video meet app Zoom.

The new feature, currently available with select users, allows them to sign up for Zoom classes on Pinterest, while creators use class boards to organise class materials, notes and other resources.

They can also connect with attendees through a group chat option, reports TechCrunch.

“The company confirmed the test of online classes is an experiment now in development, but wouldn’t offer further details about its plans,” the report said.

The new feature was first spotted on Tuesday by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

“When a user wants to join a class, they can click a “book” button to sign up, and are then emailed a confirmation with the meeting details”.

Other buttons direct attendees to download Zoom or copy the link to join the class.

“We are experimenting with ways to help creators interact more closely with their audience,” a Pinterest spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Photo sharing social media platform Pinterest has reached 442 million global Monthly Active Users (MAUs), a 37 per cent increase (year over year).

The Q3 revenue grew 58 per cent to $443 million while net loss was $94 million for Q3, the company said in a statement late last month.

Average revenue per user was up 15 per cent to $1.03.

The company’s current expectation is that Q4 revenue will grow around 60 per cent year over year.

“We continue to navigate uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors,” it said.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]