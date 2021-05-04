Plaksha University partners with edutech firm Anthology

Read Article

Plaksha, a technology university for the future, has partnered with Anthology to leverage Anthology’s enterprise applications and solution suite including Anthology Student International, Anthology Reach, Anthology Finance and HCM, Anthology Payroll and a host of enterprise level applications, to provide higher education experience to its students and meet the expectations of next generation learners, faculties, and university staff members.

With its APAC and EMEA headquarters in Bengaluru, Anthology is a US based edutech organisation and most of its Research and Development (R&D) is carried out of its Bengaluru facility in India.

Plaksha will handle the core university processes by reaching its students and engaging with them across channels throughout their student lifecycle including CRM and examinations. This solution will eliminate redundancy and ensure the highest degree of integrity through its data and analytics services.

“Plaksha’s vision to create ethical problem solvers and fearless leaders who transform the world through advances in science and technology, resonates with our vision at Anthology. As we share this vision, we are motivated to work with Plaksha to enable them to reach their full potential using technology,” said Raj Mruthyunjayappa, MD and SVP, International Operations, Anthology.

