Plane Unveils Major Rebrand and AI-Powered Product Suite to Redefine Work at Scale

Plane has announced its first major rebrand since its founding in 2023. The rebrand marks a significant evolution in the company’s vision—transforming Plane from a developer-first tool into a unified product suite designed to support dynamic, cross-functional work at scale.

With a sleek new identity and a powerful product suite, Plane is setting its sights firmly on the enterprise market. The company is also pre-announcing Plane Intelligence (Pi), a suite of AI-first features that empower teams to streamline complex workflows, unlock organisational knowledge, and work more intelligently.

“Project management should feel light, adaptable, and transparent,” said Vamsi Kurama, Founder of Plane. “This rebrand brings that belief to larger organisations—combining simplicity with the performance, extensibility, and security they demand.”

Over the past year, Plane has rapidly expanded its footprint across industries, serving Fortune 500 companies, private defense contractors, governmental departments in over 20 countries, and fast-scaling organisations in AI, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. To meet this next phase of growth, Plane has reimagined its product experience to serve the needs of entire organisations, not just individual teams.

The newly unified product suite integrates project management , knowledge management, and AI in one seamless interface. At its core lies the company’s central tenet called Planes of Work, which reflects how modern teams operate across functions, tools, and fast-changing priorities. Unlike rigid, purpose-built tools, Plane is modular and flexible, letting teams adopt only what they need unnecessary up- and cross-sells. .

As part of this evolution, Plane is introducing Plane Intelligence (Pi), a suite of AI features currently in beta with design partners. Pi lets teams query unstructured knowledge across tools, interact with their Plane data using models like ChatGPT and Claude, and deploy AI teammates to automate time-intensive, cross-functional workflows. These features are designed to enhance everyday work across departments, making knowledge accessible and processes more efficient.

While Plane’s Community Edition, with over 37,000 GitHub stars, remains one of the most popular open-source project management tools, the company’s enterprise adoption is accelerating. Its self-hosted and airgapped editions, that are at 100% parity with its hosted edition, have gained traction in regulated environments where data control and compliance are critical. Advanced features such as SAML, RBAC, audit logs, and dedicated implementation services support seamless enterprise onboarding.

“We didn’t just redesign our logo. We rebuilt Plane to meet the complexity and ambition of modern work,” added Kurama. “And we’ve done it while preserving the clarity and openness of our community values.”

The reimagined Plane experience is now live across both Cloud and self-hosted editions. Plane Intelligence is currently in beta and rolling out to Business and Enterprise users on request.

As teams around the world navigate the shift toward AI-assisted, cross-functional work, Plane aims to be the operating system they can build on—with openness, adaptability, and intelligence at its core. With this rebrand and product evolution, Plane is not just keeping up with the future of work, it is helping shape it.