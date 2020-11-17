Plesk appoints ZNet Technologies as global distributor to expand reach in untapped markets

Read Article

Plesk, the leading WebOps platform to build, secure and run applications, websites and hosting businesses that scale in the Cloud, has announced that it has appointed ZNet Technologies, the leading cloud services provider, as a global distributor of Plesk solutions.

As part of the distributor agreement, ZNet Technologies will market and distribute a full range of solutions across the globe, via partners and support them to meet the growing demand for Plesk.

Plesk offers an intuitive interface with key automation features for management of servers, web applications, databases and infrastructure tasks to provide a ready-to-code environment and strong security across all layers and operating systems.

ZNet was already a Plesk distributor for India, but has customer presence and partner network comprising hosters, developers, system administrators, and service providers across the globe. ZNet has also developed a service delivery platform to deliver Plesk licenses with complete billing and provisioning automation.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Plesk to a new level. Over the last few years, we have done extensive work with Plesk in India which has resulted in good penetration for Plesk especially among the web hosters and system administrators. We are fully committed to this partnership and we have done a lot of investment in our resources to upskill them to be certified on Plesk solutions. Now, as a global distributor, we have set new goals to extend our reach and simplify WebOps and server management with Plesk for our customers,” said Munesh Jadoun, CEO, ZNet Group.

With this partnership, Plesk and ZNet aim to grow the global Plesk customer base by leveraging ZNet’s partner network, that can now meet the demand for Plesk licenses in the respective regions, while providing a seamless customer experience.

“ZNet has been our trusted partner for many years. Together we achieved great success in the Indian market, and we´re looking forward replicating the same on the global stage.” said Nils Hueneke, CEO at Plesk. “With the cloud computing and easy internet availability set to take on the emerging markets and world as a whole, this partnership will prove to be of the essence in providing compelling services to address the current and future needs at the global level.”

