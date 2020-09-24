Poly India organizes virtual partner summit, ‘Transcend 2020’ to help partners navigate in the new normal

Read Article

Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, organized a day long virtual partner summit on September 10, 2020. The theme of the event was ‘Transcend’ and over 400 partners and distributors joined in for the session.

The event was organized to recognize partners for their significant contribution, to talk about opportunities for collaboration solutions in the new normal and familiarize them with Poly’s latest product portfolio.

Talking about the event, Ankur Goel, Managing Director for Poly India and SAARC said, “The world has changed drastically over the last few months. Office as we know it is going through significant transformations with remote working on the rise. All our customers—regardless of industry, size or geography—are wrestling with the need to stay safe while finding a way to move forward in this new era. Along with our channel partners, we must look for new ways in which we can support our customers to navigate through the new normal”. He added, “Channel partners play a crucial role for Poly and given that collaboration solutions are the lifeline for ensuring business continuity today, they are tasked with educating customers and advising them on the right collaboration tools. We look forward to working with our partners closely to help customers accelerate in their digital transformation journey”.

During the event, Poly executives took the partners through the new Poly partner program which brings together more than 15,000 partners around the world and is designed so that partners of all sizes can more easily deliver the most compelling and customized solutions to their customers.

The Poly partner program shifts the evaluation of partner levels from a focus on revenue to an emphasis on involvement with Poly to support innovation and mutual growth. The model is built around three categories:

Capabilities, ensuring a deep knowledge base through training and enablement;

Commitment, a demonstrated focus and investment in Poly; and

Contribution, which expands beyond just revenue and provides opportunities for bonuses for our partners. Additional benefits include a single instance of deal registration, performance dashboards, and a real-time scorecard to make it easier to track partner standing.

Leander Paes, the global tennis champion added the star factor to the virtual event and addressed the partners and delegates. He shared his expertise on the importance of reinventing ourselves, staying resilient in tough times and his journey on how he overcame challenges to be the tennis champion that he is today. His session was engaging and left the partners re-energized for the times to come.

