Poly launches new series of personal video solutions for remote and hybrid workers

Poly has announced the Poly Studio P Series, a professional grade personal video conferencing equipment, designed for remote workers.

Developed with the ‘work from home’ and remote worker’s success and convenience in mind, the Poly Studio P Series includes the Poly Studio P5 Webcam, Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar, and Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display. For collaboration confidence, Poly Studio P5 Kits outfit you with a ready to work experience that lets the bundle the new Studio P5 camera with select headsets or the portable Poly Sync intelligent speakerphone to optimise complete work from anywhere set-up.

These personal solutions combined with Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+ paid subscription service bring hardware and software together under one roof, to simplify device management and solve work from anywhere.

“The pandemic has changed the way we view work and workplaces, and organisations are increasingly shifting to hybrid or remote working. One of the most crucial components for remote working to be successful, is quality video and audio- conferencing devices. The Poly Studio P Series provides the best collaboration experience so that users can have their meetings with confidence,” said Ankur Goel, Managing Director, Poly India and SAARC.

