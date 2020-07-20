Poly Leads Industry with the Most Microsoft Teams Certified Headsets Available

Read Article

Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, has announced that Poly now has the largest portfolio of Microsoft Teams certified headsets available, offering greater flexibility and choice with more than twenty headsets and personal speakerphones certified for Teams. This solidifies Poly as having the most comprehensive end-to-end suite of Teams certified headsets, video devices, phones and speakerphones available to date.

Poly has sold nearly 17 million Microsoft compatible sku’s over the last three years. Our latest portfolio of certified devices with the dedicated purple Teams button includes the Voyager 4200 Office Series, Voyager 4245 Office, Voyager 5200 Office Series, Calisto 3200 and 5300 speakerphones, Blackwire 3300 Series, and the recently announced Blackwire 8225. The dedicated Teams button allows you to instantly invoke your Teams meeting as well as receive alerts and notifications so you never miss a beat.

“Customers and users need options when they’re determining which premium headset or USB audio device they need to get their work done – especially as we navigate new working environments like our kitchen tables,” said Christine Roberts, senior vice president and general manager enterprise headsets, Poly. “When it comes to premium options that seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams, no one else can give you as much choice and flexibility as Poly.”

With the significant increase in home working here to stay, our need to collaborate at a distance will remain essential. As such, Microsoft Teams usage continues to skyrocket, having gone from 32 million users in early March 2020 to 75 million users by April 2020, creating an even greater need for Teams integrated devices.

“As distance and remote working continues for many organizations, the need for a wide variety of Teams integrated devices will remain a top priority,” said Alaa Sayed, industry director at Frost and Sullivan. “No other vendor comes close to Poly’s deep portfolio of Teams certified devices for home, office, and everywhere in between. Poly’s ability to offer simple, flexible and reliable communications endpoints is just one of the reasons Poly continues to be the leading provider of global enterprise headsets.”

Poly’s portfolio offers Teams certified devices ranging from wireless DECT headset systems like Savi 8200 Office and UC Series, to premium Bluetooth headsets that connect to PCs and mobiles like our Voyager family, to portable USB speakerphones like Calisto 5300. All certified products have been rigorously tested and Microsoft certified to ensure the best audio and user experience and have been thoughtfully designed to work flexibly and seamlessly with Microsoft Teams – creating a one-stop shop for your organization’s collaboration device needs whether you’re a Microsoft Teams aficionado or just starting your journey to leverage Microsoft Teams.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com