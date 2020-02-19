Poly to simplify video conferencing experience in India with Studio X Series

Read Article

Plantronics has announced that its Studio X series which simplifies the video conferencing experience is now available in India. Poly announced two new purpose-built all-in-one video bars, the Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50. The Poly Studio X Series does not require an external PC or Mac to drive the meeting room experience and is simple to use with support for leading cloud video services such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams built right in. The Studio X Series also features new Poly MeetingAI capabilities for breakthrough audio and video experiences built on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Open offices and flexible work forces mean the experience in huddle and meeting rooms has got to be right to keep workers connected. With Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50, Poly is bringing greater choice and flexibility to address the needs of all meeting spaces for its customers. Poly’s line of video devices is designed to work seamlessly with modern collaboration applications to streamline the experience, completely reinvented with support for 4K Ultra high definition (UHD).

Poly also introduced Poly MeetingAI features that improve all aspects of the meeting experience. Advanced noise suppression makes it easy to hear the human voices while simultaneously blocking the typing, pen clicking, or candy unwrapping that may be happening at the same time. New unmatched video production rules automatically allow remote employees to truly see the faces and the context of what is happening, without requiring anyone in the room to touch a remote or reconfigure a setting.

Talking about the launch, Ankur Goel, Managing Director for Poly India said, “Globalization and digital transformation are drastically changing the Indian workplace and is forcing organisations to rethink how technology can be used to improve productivity and collaboration. Today, there is a greater demand in the market for collaboration tools that enable people to connect, share knowledge and ideas with ease. Poly X Series addresses this need and drives more meaningful human connection through our innovative audio, video, and content sharing expertise – it is also a perfect fit for huddle meeting rooms, especially for customers who are looking for native integration with cloud players”.

The Poly Studio X30, ideal for small offices or huddle rooms, supports 4K UHD video and built-in wireless content sharing capabilities, all in a compact design. The Poly Studio X30 supports the full range of Poly MeetingAI capabilities, so it packs a boardroom experience into a small box. Seamless content collaboration is enabled wirelessly. The video bar’s premium audio engineering offers plenty of pickup power.

The Poly Studio X50, the larger of the two new solutions, boasts even greater pickup range and high-quality speakers to suit the needs of mid-size conference rooms. In addition to the new Poly MeetingAI features it also supports 4K UHD video, 5x zoom, wireless content sharing, audio input/output and a room-thundering stereo speaker system.

Flexible installation means both Poly Studio X models can sit, stand or be mounted wherever desired, with downward facing connection ports making this flexibility possible. To make it even easier to install and use, Poly also announced the new Poly TC8 touch controller that offers a native Zoom Rooms interface, high-performance, and a single power-over-ethernet cable so there is no need to stretch cables or cords across tables to connect to the video bar.

Poly Studio X series enable organizations to setup and convert any room into a meeting room within just a few minutes. It supports leading cloud vendors including: