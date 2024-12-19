Portl Announces Strategic Growth and Expansion with Launch of UltraGym

Portl, has announced the launch of the Portl UltraGym, an all-in-one portable strength training system designed to make strength training more accessible at home. This marks a significant milestone in Portl’s growth journey as it expands its product offerings across India. As part of its broader strategy, Portl is also focusing on strengthening its presence in international markets, particularly the Middle East, while deepening partnerships with key hospitality brands.

The Portl UltraGym sets a new benchmark for home fitness with its innovative digital weights technology, offering professional-grade workouts in a compact design that requires just 2.4 square feet of space. Combining convenience and efficiency, it eliminates the need for bulky traditional equipment like dumbbells and squat racks, making it ideal for users at any fitness level. With a launch price of ₹59,990/- , the UltraGym delivers world-class trainingwhile being both versatile and portable. It will be available starting 19th December, 2024 on Portl’s official website

Since its inception in 2021, Portl has established itself as a disruptor in the fitness tech sector, serving users across India and international markets, collectively completing over 20,000 hours of workouts. With strong customer engagement, Portl aims to double its user base in the next 12 months, driven by innovation and strategic market expansion.

Advanced Features of the Portl UltraGym

The Portl UltraGym seamlessly integrates its proprietary Hydraulic and Electromagnetic Resistance (H.E.R.S) Technology with unparalleled ease of use. Designed to cater to diverse fitness needs, it offers revolutionary adjustable digital weights, starting from as little as 0.5 kg and scaling up to 70 kg, making it ideal for users across all fitness levels. With multiple training modes—including standard, eccentric, isokinetic, elastic, and rowing—it provides a versatile workout experience that adapts to individual goals.

The UltraGym also pairs with its companion mobile app, which enhances the overall experience by enabling effortless control of the device. Users can explore guided workout plans, create personalised routines, and monitor their progress with detailed metrics, ensuring a highly customised fitness journey.

“The launch of the UltraGym marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine fitness and wellness. By combining unparalleled versatility, compact design, and affordability, the UltraGym makes professional-grade strength training accessible to everyone, regardless of their fitness level or space constraints. This launch is also a testament to our commitment to innovation, as we continue to invest in cutting-edge hardware, AI, computer vision, and imaging technologies to deliver personalised, data-driven fitness experiences. As we expand our footprint across India and key international markets, we remain focused on empowering individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals with greater efficiency, convenience, and impact.”- – Indraneel Gupta, Founder and CEO of Portl.



Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion

Portl is actively strengthening its footprint in India while gearing up for expansion into the Middle East, targeting markets such as Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia over the next 12 to 18 months. The company has already forged collaborations with renowned hospitality brands, including the Taj Group of Hotels (IHCL), Accor Group, positioning itself as a reliable provider of on-demand wellness solutions for premium travelers.

To support its global growth ambitions, Portl has aligned with strategic partners who will help introduce its cutting-edge products and services to new audiences across different regions, making fitness and wellness more accessible worldwide.

R&D and Technological Innovation

Portl remains deeply committed to investing in research and development to stay ahead in the fitness technology space. By harnessing advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, and imaging, the company continues to innovate and aims to bring more products to market. These innovations include non-invasive health tracking, real-time feedback on exercise form, and hyper-personalised fitness programs. This dedication to technological progress will ensure that Portl delivers an engaging and effective experience for users at every stage of their fitness journey.