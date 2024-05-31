Portronics unveils Power Plus: The ultimate Mini UPS for uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity

Portronics proudly announces the launch of Power Plus, a compact and reliable mini UPS designed specifically for Wi-Fi routers. Addressing the frequent challenges of load shedding and voltage fluctuations, the Power Plus ensures seamless internet connectivity by providing uninterrupted power to Wi-Fi routers during electricity disruptions. With Power Plus, stay connected even during power outages and enjoy hassle-free online experiences.

The Portronics Power Plus houses a 2000mAh battery inside its compact frame. Set up is easy and does not require any technical expertise. It needs to be connected between a 12-volt (DC) Wi-Fi router and the main power outlet. The Power Plus supplies power from the mains to the Wi-Fi router via one of two standard connectors—2.1mm and 5.5mm DC pin—at all times. The moment there is an outage, the Power Plus’ battery instantly kicks in to keep the Wi-Fi functional for up to four hours.

The Power Plus also boasts built-in safety features, designed to protect both the router and itself from overcharging and under voltage following temporary power outages. With its user-friendly design and advanced protection mechanisms, the Power Plus offers a dependable solution to keep your online activities running smoothly, making it an essential addition to any home or office setup

Pricing & Availability:

The Portronics Power Plus can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com at an introductory discounted price of just INR 1,249, with a 12-month warranty. The products mentioned here can also be bought from Amazon.in and other offline stores as well.