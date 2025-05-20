Portworx collaborates with Red Hat to unlock cost savings and operational simplicity with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine

Pure Storage announced at the Red Hat Summit 2025 the launch of Portworx for KubeVirt – the first software-defined storage, virtualisation-centric offering that provides a more cost-effective, low-risk approach for running VM workloads on Kubernetes using Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine.

By combining Portworx by Pure Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine, enterprises can deploy and manage virtual machines (VMs) to containers more easily to optimise functionality, while lowering total cost of ownership.

With the new VM-only offering from Portworx, customers can address their modern virtualisation challenges with an optimised solution that makes migrating and operating applications in Kubernetes more accessible and provides a pathway to long-term application modernisation.

Cost optimisation – Portworx customers using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation have seen approximately 30% to 50% cost savings in the past year compared to their existing virtualisation spend.

Modernisation on your timeline – Instead of needing to move everything to cloud-native, enterprises can continue to run applications in VMs on Kubernetes, while refactoring or creating net new cloud native applications based on their existing resources and transformation timelines.

App & data flexibility – Portworx for KubeVirt, with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine, allows customers to plan their VM migration to Kubernetes infrastructure anywhere that Red Hat OpenShift runs, on-premises, on public cloud, at the edge, or in a hybrid deployment.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine is a streamlined solution that focuses exclusively on VM workloads, providing the proven virtualisation functionality of Red Hat OpenShift to deploy, manage and scale VMs with greater ease. Portworx by Pure Storage brings enterprise-grade data management capabilities that, when combined with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine, help further simplify VM workload migration and management on a single, optimised platform.

“Red Hat is the perfect partner for our mission as more companies are looking to go cloud-native. Many companies are leveraging Portworx with OpenShift to not only migrate and manage their workloads, but also power innovative application development. We are proud of the success from this Red Hat partnership and look forward to what the next year holds,” said Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage

“While organisations are increasingly migrating to cloud-native containerised workloads, many still rely heavily on virtualisation solutions to support their public and private cloud environments. With Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine, we are able to meet organisations where they are, to modernise at a pace that best suits their business requirements, with a more cost-effective, streamlined solution. We are pleased to collaborate with Portworx to bring their expertise and data management capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation Engine as an optimised offering, making it even easier for organisations to deploy and manage virtualised workloads,” said Ashesh Badani, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Red Hat.