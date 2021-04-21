Powerhouse91 acquires e-commerce brands

Read Article

Entrepreneurs Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed have launched Powerhouse91, an e-commerce venture that buys, consolidates and fast tracks the growth of brands that sell products on e-commerce marketplaces in India. The duo previously co-founded AZAH, a wellness brand for women, established in November 2018 funded by Titan Capital and other marquee investors.

Shashwat Diesh, Co-Founder, Powerhouse91 said, “While creating an e-commerce brand and taking it from zero to one is hard, it is sometimes even harder to scale it beyond that and make it really big. It could be due to a number of reasons working capital challenges, rising competition from big players, increased advertising costs and so on. In the process, giving the brand owners a good reward for what they have created and also an opportunity to benefit from their brand’s future growth.”

Aqib Mohammed, Co-Founder, Powerhouse91 said, “The past decade has seen a tremendous growth in Indian ecommerce, with so many entrepreneurs creating their own consumer brands and generating a lot of customer love in the process. As Powerhouse91 we see ourselves as an important enabler towards that, helping build some of India’s biggest e-commerce brands and contributing directly towards the growth of the entire e-commerce ecosystem.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]