PrepInsta joins AICTE’s NEAT 4.0 initiative to revolutionize tech talent development in India

PrepInsta has partnered with AICTE’s (All India Council for Technical Education) NEAT 4.0 (National Educational Alliance for Technology) initiative. This collaboration aims to equip Indian students with industry-relevant skills, enhancing their readiness for the global job market. With PrepInsta’s courses now accessible via the NEAT 4.0 portal, the initiative is set to transform the landscape of technical education in India.

Established in 2019, PrepInsta specializes in upskilling students in high-demand fields such as Generative AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Data Science. Its programs have helped students secure placements in top global firms, including the Big 4 and FAANG companies. Additionally, PrepInsta provides a SaaS-based tool for college management, enabling institutions to track student placements, monitor performance, and conduct tailored assessments.

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Agarwal, Co-founder of PrepInsta, said, “This collaboration with AICTE’s NEAT initiative is a significant step toward reshaping technical education in India. Our goal is to equip students with the essential skills required to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.”

PrepInsta offers a range of services, including Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) and specialized tech skill courses through its Prime Subscription. It recently launched Optimus, an advanced platform for placement automation, assessment, and governance, further cementing its role as a comprehensive placement partner for colleges and universities.

The platform has already partnered with over 100 institutions, including prestigious names like GITAM University, SNS Group of Institutions, VIT University, SRM University, Karunya Institute of Engineering and Technology, NorthCap University, and Mangalayatan University. It aims to expand its reach to 250+ colleges in the next fiscal year. “We’ve increased placement rates by 25% and boosted the average CTC by 40% for our partner colleges, in addition to providing over 100 hiring opportunities,” added Manish Agarwal.

Launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Education, the NEAT initiative focuses on offering tech-driven education solutions to enhance employability, particularly for students from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds. In alignment with this mission, PrepInsta will provide free subscriptions to its courses via the AICTE NEAT portal, making high-quality learning accessible to underprivileged students.

Recently, PrepInsta was acquired by Adda247, a leading EdTech platform, enabling it to scale rapidly across India and further democratize tech upskilling. With this acquisition and its involvement in NEAT 4.0, PrepInsta is set to redefine technical education, bridging the gap between students and employment opportunities in India.