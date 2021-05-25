Pret A Manger selects Tech Mahindra as technology and digital transformation partner

Read Article

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced that it has been selected by food-to-go retailer, Pret A Manger, as its technology and digital transformation partner to enhance the technology support provided to its shops and operations. The five-year contract will see the two companies work in close partnership. Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, led the partner-selection process for Pret A Manger.

Tech Mahindra will create and implement a digital transformation programme that aligns with Pret’s business strategy, enabling service transformation to a truly global operating model. The programme will be centred around streamlining and optimising Pret’s IT infrastructure through cloudification, systems re-engineering, consumerisation of IT systems and data engineering.

Jinender Jain, Head, Sales, UK and Ireland, Tech Mahindra, commented, “We are happy to announce our partnership with Pret A Manger. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced retailers across the world to realign and reconfigure their service offerings. At Tech Mahindra, we have prioritised investing in our technical capabilities, and as such have seen our presence across multiple UK sectors grow rapidly. As a strategic digital transformation partner, Tech Mahindra will enable Pret to seamlessly operate and deliver its services to millions of customers across the country and rest of the world.”

Sarah Venning, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer, Pret A Manger, commented, “To help Pret provide an even better service to its customers, we’re delighted to be working with Tech Mahindra to accelerate our business transformation and make changes to our global technology operations, ensuring our shops and team members have 24/7 access to technical support. Pret will continue to set its technology strategy and lead key projects in-house, working closely with Tech Mahindra on day-to-day delivery.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]