Prime Focus Technologies wins AWS ISV Innovation Cup for its AI platform, CLEAR Vision Cloud

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has won the AWS ISV Innovation Cup for its patented media recognition AI platform, CLEARTM Vision Cloud. “ISV Innovation Cup” is an initiative for independent software vendors (ISVs) to build an innovative solution that meets their everyday customer needs, with technical support from AWS.

ISVs were invited to define a real-world customer requirement and propose an innovative solution leveraging AWS Machine Learning (ML) services. PFT’s AI Platform CLEAR Vision Cloud was the obvious choice. Part of CLEAR Media ERP, CLEAR Vision Cloud helps solve real-world business problems of TV Networks, Studios and Direct-to-Consumer businesses by making AI work for them. It integrates best-of-breed AI engines like Amazon Web Services, among others, and home-grown AI models along with a unique Machine Wisdom layer that is focused on harnessing the best quality data. PFT also customizes the solution with the specificity a customer needs with its strategic Consulting solutions to ensure AI works for the customer, taking into consideration their business challenges and unique content.

After a rigorous review and selection process by an eminent panel of jury members, PFT was selected as the winner at the Amazon AI Conclave. The participants were evaluated on parameters like innovation and customer impact, solution architecture, go-to-market ideas, and solution idea prototype.

“Vision Cloud AI, powered by patented Machine Wisdom, is witnessing accelerated adoption, as it starts making AI work for its customers supporting nuances with enterprise specific content and operating realities. Our customers are encouraged by the remarkable efficiencies that they can derive from AI in their M&E workflows and I foresee a steep growth in adoption in the upcoming quarters,” said Muralidhar Sridhar, Vice President, AI/ML Products, Prime Focus Technologies. “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition for CLEAR Vision Cloud from AWS as this validates our efforts.”

