Primus Partners teams up with Data Safeguard to drive privacy automation across India, Middle East and the US

Primus Partners announced a strategic alliance with Data Safeguard, a global leader in AI-powered Unified Privacy Automation, to advance privacy management implementations, responsible AI frameworks, and regulatory readiness for governments and enterprises across India, the Middle East, and the United States.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Primus Partners’ mission to help build trusted, citizen-centric, and future-ready digital ecosystems. As countries prepare for the next wave of data governance reforms—including India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023, the Middle East’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), and global frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA/CPRA—organisations are increasingly seeking solutions that integrate policy expertise with advanced technological capabilities.

Through this alliance, Data Safeguard’s patented CCE Responsible & Ethical AI engine and ID-PRIVACY platform will be integrated with Primus Partners’ strengths in public policy, digital transformation, and large-scale program implementation. Together, both organisations will support businesses in:

Rapidly operationalising compliance across DPDPA, PDPL, GDPR, and other global mandates

Automating consent management, DPIA, data discovery, DSAR, and purpose-limitation workflows

Building responsible, transparent, and globally benchmarked AI systems

Strengthening governance frameworks anchored in privacy, ethics, and public value

With 120+ countries now enforcing data protection laws and enterprises dedicating nearly 25% of digital budgets to compliance initiatives, privacy has evolved from a regulatory requirement to a strategic differentiator and a foundation for digital trust.

Speaking about the partnership, Nilaya Varma, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Primus Partners, said, “As digital ecosystems expand, trust and accountability must form their core. Our collaboration with Data Safeguard brings together cutting-edge privacy automation technology with deep public policy and transformation capabilities. Together, we aim to empower governments and enterprises to adopt responsible AI, strengthen regulatory preparedness, and innovate with confidence.”

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing responsible technology adoption and ensuring that privacy and ethics remain central to the digital economies of the future. The combined expertise of Primus Partners and Data Safeguard will enable organisations to not only meet regulatory expectations but also lead with responsible innovation at scale.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, Data Safeguard, said, “Our partnership with Primus Partners represents a powerful convergence of policy intelligence and advanced privacy engineering. As nations accelerate data protection reforms and enterprises embrace AI at scale, the need for automated, ethical, and regulation-ready digital ecosystems has never been stronger. By combining Primus Partners’ deep institutional expertise with Data Safeguard’s CCE Responsible & Ethical AI engine and ID-PRIVACY platform, we aim to help organisations embed trust, transparency, and accountability into their core digital infrastructure.”