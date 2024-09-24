Probus strengthens leadership with the appointment of Anand Agrawal as CTO

Probus proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Anand Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A distinguished technology leader with over two decades of experience in the BFSI and Healthcare sectors, Mr. Agrawal will be instrumental in shaping Probus’s technology vision and accelerating its mission to transform insurance distribution through innovative solutions.

Mr. Agrawal’s extensive experience spans leadership roles at Docplexus, where he transformed digital healthcare platforms with cloud technologies, and as co-founder of River Fintech Labs, where he developed omnichannel customer experience solutions for the financial services sector. He also held key roles at SAP Labs, driving enterprise mobility solutions and collaborating with global stakeholders.

“At Probus, our commitment to leveraging technology for innovation and enhancing customer experiences has always been paramount. As we continue to push boundaries in the insurtech space, we are thrilled to welcome Anand, whose expertise aligns seamlessly with our goals. His leadership will undoubtedly propel Probus to new heights in delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions,” said Mr. Rakesh Goyal, Director of Probus.

In his new role, Mr. Agrawal will lead the development and deployment of advanced technological capabilities, aiming to elevate Probus’s platform and drive its competitive edge. His strategic focus will be on integrating artificial intelligence and omnichannel strategies to streamline distribution and enhance customer engagement.

With a dedicated team of over 500 professionals and an expanding network of 38+ offices, Probus is well-positioned for continued growth.