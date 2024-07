Prodapt appoints Manish Vyas as MD & CEO

Prodapt announced the appointment of Manish Vyas as MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Manish joined Prodapt as Executive Director earlier this year, bringing with him over 23 years of experience at Tech Mahindra. He brings a deep understanding of building scaled businesses in the CMT industry, having led multiple lines of global businesses.

Vedant Jhaver, Founder and Chairman of Prodapt, said: “The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Manish Vyas as CEO and MD of Prodapt. Manish steps into a strong Prodapt platform and a recognised leader in the CMT space. I have worked closely with Manish over the past few months and witnessed his strategic thinking, focus on talent development, and customer-centric mindset. I am sure Manish will drive our business to achieve scale and further propel Prodapt’s offerings and capabilities to become AI-first and AI-at-core.”

Vedant also extended gratitude to Harsha Kumar for his leadership and contributions over the past eight years: “I want to thank Harsha for his exceptional leadership and the many milestones Prodapt has achieved under his guidance. Harsha will be transitioning to an advisory role at Prodapt, continuing to support the Board.”

Manish Vyas shared his excitement upon his appointment: “Prodapt is a unique and world-class company with thousands of highly talented and proud Prodaptians. I am honoured and grateful to Vedant and the Prodapt board for this incredible opportunity to be part of this remarkable institution. Along with Prodapt’s brilliant leadership teams, we are committed to becoming the most customer-centric and innovative company powered by an AI-first approach. I also want to extend my appreciation to the Prodapt ecosystem partners as we continue our mission to build disruptive solutions for our esteemed customers.”